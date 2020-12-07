Gutterglove Investing Over $5M In New La Vergne, Tennessee Operations

Gutterglove will invest $5.4 million to establish new manufacturing and distribution operations in La Vergne, TN. The nation’s leading gutter guard manufacturer will create 85 jobs in Rutherford County over the next five years.

”At its core, Gutterglove is about people. We operate behind this philosophy that ‘What Matters to You Matters to Us.’ It drives all of our interactions with our customers, partners, and team members, and we’re excited to bring this philosophy to Tennessee,” said Matt Smith, CEO, Gutterglove. “Our new team members there will make it even easier for us to fulfill our purpose to ‘Guard What Matters Most’; keep our promise to ‘Do It Right. Do It Once’; and achieve our vision to ‘Guard Every Gutter on Every Home in North America.’”

The company will improve a new building to add administrative offices and team member facilities. In addition, Gutterglove will build out manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and inventory holding spaces.

As part of the expansion, Gutterglove will relocate some machinery from its current West Coast manufacturing facility to Tennessee to replicate a portion of current capacity in the new location, as well as invest heavily in new state-of-the-art machinery to expand its manufacturing capabilities.

“Tennessee’s strength in advanced manufacturing and skilled workforce makes it the perfect location for a company like Gutterglove to expand operations,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m pleased that Gutterglove chose Rutherford County to grow its manufacturing and distribution operations and thank the company for creating 85 new jobs in La Vergne.”

Headquartered in Roseville, CA, Gutterglove produces patented gutter guard systems that are designed, assembled and packaged in the U.S. The company began as a gutter cleaning business in 1996 and, after seeing a need for more reliable gutter systems, incorporated in 2000.

Since 2015, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in Rutherford County, representing more than 4,000 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.

“Our focus at TNECD is to create valuable opportunities for our residents and for businesses looking to locate or expand,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We continue to successfully recruit West Coast-based companies choosing to operate in Tennessee, and it is because of our state’s pro-business climate, skilled workforce and exceptional quality of life. Gutterglove is a welcome addition to our manufacturing sector, and we wish them great success in Rutherford County.”

