Discover Your EDGE in Avondale, Arizona

It’s no secret that the Phoenix metropolitan area’s West Valley is one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation. This area is expected to account for more than 40% of the region’s growth during the next 10 years, creating an exciting new frontier for developers and businesses. The City of Avondale is well-positioned to accommodate the demands of this new environment. Its location provides access to strategic transportation corridors, as well as a diverse and highly skilled labor shed with over 2.8 million square feet of flex, manufacturing, and logistics space currently under construction. Each site is within a mile from all five full-diamond interchanges located in the city and provides an easy 5.5-hour drive to the Port of Long Beach and over 22 million consumers throughout the western U.S.

Avondale’s McDowell Road corridor, also known as the Health-Tech Corridor, has emerged as an attractive location for both medical and retail investments, and is continuing to expand. Recent investments by the Akos Medical Group include a 68,000-square-foot Class A medical office building and surgery center, which will begin serving patients in early 2021. The Medical campus, when complete, will create over 400 high-quality medical jobs. Akos joins other high profile medical firms on the Health-Tech Corridor such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Integrated Medical Services, and Arizona Center for Cancer Care. Adjacent to the Health-tech Corridor is McDowell’s Restaurant Row. It features regional and local favorites such as Portillo’s Chicago Beef and Barrio Queen as well as national franchises such as In-N-Out Burger, Claim Jumper, and Raising Cane’s.