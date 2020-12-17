Discover Your EDGE in Avondale, Arizona
Content Sponsored by
It’s no secret that the Phoenix metropolitan area’s West Valley is one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation. This area is expected to account for more than 40% of the region’s growth during the next 10 years, creating an exciting new frontier for developers and businesses. The City of Avondale is well-positioned to accommodate the demands of this new environment. Its location provides access to strategic transportation corridors, as well as a diverse and highly skilled labor shed with over 2.8 million square feet of flex, manufacturing, and logistics space currently under construction. Each site is within a mile from all five full-diamond interchanges located in the city and provides an easy 5.5-hour drive to the Port of Long Beach and over 22 million consumers throughout the western U.S.
Avondale’s McDowell Road corridor, also known as the Health-Tech Corridor, has emerged as an attractive location for both medical and retail investments, and is continuing to expand. Recent investments by the Akos Medical Group include a 68,000-square-foot Class A medical office building and surgery center, which will begin serving patients in early 2021. The Medical campus, when complete, will create over 400 high-quality medical jobs. Akos joins other high profile medical firms on the Health-Tech Corridor such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Integrated Medical Services, and Arizona Center for Cancer Care. Adjacent to the Health-tech Corridor is McDowell’s Restaurant Row. It features regional and local favorites such as Portillo’s Chicago Beef and Barrio Queen as well as national franchises such as In-N-Out Burger, Claim Jumper, and Raising Cane’s.
Businesses that choose Avondale have access to over 40,900 skilled healthcare workers and 106,400 business service workers within a 25-minute commute. Statewide education partners such as Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona are producing graduates with leadership skills in high-demand careers. Estrella Mountain Community College offers two-year degree programs in forward-thinking subjects such as Artificial Intelligence. This particular program is the first of its kind in the nation, demonstrating the commitment of our schools to enhancing the next generation of our community’s workforce. Estrella Mountain Community College is also nearing completion of a new 37,000 SF building that houses classrooms, flex-labs, offices and student support space.
The BLVD, Metro Phoenix’s newest mixed-use destination, is garnering national attention and hoteliers such as Hilton, Marriott, Avid, and MyPlace have recently made investments. The American Sports Center, centrally located within The BLVD, is Arizona’s largest indoor multi-sports facility and hosts hundreds of tournaments on an annual basis. Traditionally welcoming over 500,000 visitors annually propelled Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine Clinic to announce their 2021 opening plans in the area.
“Along with our low cost of doing business and an uncomplicated permitting process, our geographic location provides access to critical transportation corridors and a deep talent pipeline of skilled workers. Savvy business owners and decision-makers know that Avondale is a great investment.”
Ken Chapa
Economic Development Director
City of Avondale
Avondale has a lot to offer businesses, but it also provides one of a kind amenities, events, and a variety of housing options that support a high quality of life. Estrella Mountain Regional Park encompasses over 20,000 acres of pristine Sonoran desert accessible to hikers and naturalists. Avondale is Arizona’s home to NASCAR, hosting two races annually, including the 2021 Championship Race. The community also offers a broad spectrum of housing choices that will suit everyone’s needs, including modern multi-family, historic neighborhoods, and premier master-planned communities.