Allied Air Enterprises Investing Over $35M In South Carolina Expansion

Allied Air Enterprises, Inc., a subsidiary of Lennox International, Inc., will invest more than $35.7 million to expand its operations in Orangeburg County, SC. The expansion project will create 20 new jobs. Allied Air Enterprises manufactures and distributes HVAC products through domestic independent providers.

“The expansion of our operations is a testament to the positive business environment and the dedication of our employees in Orangeburg, SC,” said Allied Air Enterprises Vice President and General Manager Joe Nassab. “In spite of the challenges associated with the pandemic, we are expanding our footprint and supporting our customers with quality products, while maintaining the safety of our employees.”

Allied Air Enterprises’ expansion will include a new 405,000-square-foot warehouse to increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities. The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021.

“It is always exciting to see a business operating in South Carolina have this kind of success, and we couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. on their expansion in Orangeburg County,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This $35.7 million investment will mean a lot to this local community and to the state as a whole.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Orangeburg County a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for costs related to the project.

“Team South Carolina has cultivated a positive business environment throughout our state, allowing companies like Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. to grow and thrive,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “This expansion is a big win for Orangeburg County, and I’m excited to watch this great company continue to prosper within our borders.”

“By further expanding their manufacturing capabilities, Allied Air is proving Orangeburg County as a location fit for success,” said Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. “We are grateful for the creation of these new jobs for our citizens and the investment in our community. The addition of these new jobs will take Allied Air to more than 500 employees and make them one of our top five manufacturing employers. You are a prime example of the sort of cutting-edge manufacturing we are proud to create in Orangeburg County. Congratulations Allied Air for your impressive growth.”

“When we see companies like Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. make repeat investments like the one today, it shows us that there is something magical built into the framework of our communities,” said Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam. “The unification of reputable businesses, talented people and a shared desire for growth creates a unique environment that fosters prosperity. During this holiday season, we are grateful for Allied Air’s continued dedication to Orangeburg County and excited to help celebrate another amazing win with our friends in Orangeburg. Congratulations! We look forward to seeing what’s to come in the years ahead.”

