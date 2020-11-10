Sortera Alloys To Create 100 Jobs In Fort Wayne, Indiana

Sortera Alloys, an early-stage, high-tech metal recycling company, will move its manufacturing operations from Texas to Indiana, creating up to 100 new jobs at its new Fort Wayne, IN facility by the end of 2022.

“This new facility will be the place we take our technology to the next level,” said Nalin Kumar, president and CEO of Sortera. “We believe we can make a global impact, and we’re happy to take this important step in Fort Wayne.”

Sortera uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to sort and recycle non-ferrous scrap metal from vehicles on a commercial scale. These metals—aluminum, copper, zinc, brass and others—may then be converted into new, high-value products. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company is investing up to $4.2 million to purchase and equip its new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing operation at 909 N. Coliseum Blvd in Fort Wayne. Sortera is partnering with local metal processing companies to deploy a fully integrated demonstration system, which will be able to produce 100 million pounds of recycled materials annually and is expected to be operational by March 2021.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Sortera Alloys Inc. up to $1 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. The city of Fort Wayne supports the project in partnership with Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

“Indiana continues to lead the way in advanced manufacturing as companies like Sortera choose to locate and innovate in our state,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “With our skilled and robust manufacturing workforce that employs one in five Hoosiers, Indiana is a great place for cutting-edge innovators to establish and grow.”

The company, which currently employs 15 associates in Texas and six in Indiana, plans to hire software engineers, electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, technicians and other workers beginning this month.

Sortera is led by a team of seasoned innovators in advanced materials, electronic instrumentation and equipment development. After demonstrating its technology as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the company recently received an investment from Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global venture capital fund.

“We’re encouraged to see that companies continue to look to Fort Wayne to invest and grow,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We welcome Sortera Alloys and look forward to their success. This significant financial investment and new jobs indicate our community is heading in the right direction as a leader in unique economic development opportunities.”

