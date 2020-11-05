S2A Modular To Build First East Coast MegaFactory In Macclenny, Florida

S2A Modular – creator of the first electrically self-sustaining, custom and smart-connected GreenLux™ luxury residences and commercial buildings – has purchased 51 acres of land for its first East Coast MegaFactory in Macclenny, FL, 30-miles west of Jacksonville. The site is located in the Enterprise East Industrial Park, currently home to a major Walmart distribution center as well as several other small and medium-size businesses.

Once operational, the company’s third MegaFactory will feature approximately 13 buildings and structures totaling more than 240,000 square feet. The factory is expected to generate more than $80 million of economic impact to the region – and an additional $60 million in secondary impact due to the scale of its operations.

“The entire S2A Modular team is extremely excited to announce the location of our third MegaFactory in Baker County, and our first on the East Coast,” said Brian Kuzdas, CEO and co-founder of S2A Modular. “We are grateful to Darryl Register, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce and James Bennett, county commission chairman, for their work helping us find the perfect factory location. They were instrumental in finding shovel ready property which allows for the rapid construction of our MegaFactory and subsequent production of thousands of sustainable, affordable luxury homes for this region.

“Northern Florida is a prime location for us to help usher in the GreenLux™ revolution – lowering the cost of living and raising the standard of living through electrically self-sustaining luxury smart homes and smart commercial buildings,” Kuzdas continued. “Our homes and commercial structures are engineered to be the lowest amperage, lowest voltage buildings on Earth and we look forward to making a significant long-term impact to city of Macclenny, Baker County and the city of Jacksonville.”

The land purchase in Macclenny was orchestrated with the help of the Baker County Economic Development Council and the Baker County Chamber of Commerce. Located near Interstate 10 and several major state highways, Enterprise East Industrial Park’s location offers S2A Modular several strategic advantages including access to a large skilled workforce, international airport, major rail lines and a rapidly growing population.

“As the county commission chairman, we are very excited to have S2A Modular choose Baker County as the location for their new manufacturing facility,” said James Bennett, county commission chairman. “The sustainable aspects of the company, their products and the quality jobs they are creating are a great fit for Baker County and our region.”

When fully operational, the world-class facility will manufacture annually 5,000 revolutionary GreenLux™ luxury smart residences, smart commercial buildings, hotels and multifamily units. The establishment of a MegaFactory in Macclenny, in addition to the company’s MegaFactories in Patterson and Hemet, is part of S2A’s rapid expansion plan to build a total of 35 MegaFactories across the nation by 2025. With S2A present within a region, home buyers and real estate developers will have ready access to higher quality, energy-efficient homes, hotels, multiuse facilities and commercial buildings produced in a climate-controlled factory using technologically advanced construction techniques. Economic development will be delivered from both the manufacturing facility, as well as the buildings that are manufactured there. S2A Modular currently has a rapidly expanding order pipeline of 100,000 homes and commercial buildings nationally.

“On behalf of the entire chamber of commerce, I am honored to officially welcome S2A Modular to Baker County,” said Darryl Register, executive director of the Baker County Economic Development Council. “I thoroughly enjoyed helping them find the perfect location for their first East-Coast MegaFactory and am really looking forward to seeing its positive impacts on Baker County. Affordable, sustainable housing is definitely needed in this region and I am very impressed at how they are able to use renewable energy and new technologies to solve many of the issues facing our society.”

