Nice-Pak To Create More Than 300 Jobs In Arkansas

Nice-Pak will expand its manufacturing capacity at the company’s Jonesboro, AR facility. The leading global producer of wet wipes will increase employment at the location by adding more than 300 associates by the end of 2021. The expansion is expected to more than double Nice-Pak’s capacity to produce disinfecting wipes and significantly increase capacity for other product groups.

Nice-Pak’s project will begin in January 2021 in a phased approach that will be completed in August 2021 and entail multiple upgrades, including the extension of existing lines and the addition of a new manufacturing line that will create 176 new jobs. Earlier this year, Nice-Pak increased its household disinfectant manufacturing production to 24/7 operations in response to increased demand and is on track to add more than 130 additional associate positions by the end of 2020.

“Our products are essential for consumers to help stay healthy and well amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert Julius, Chairman and CEO of Nice-Pak. “We have been working non-stop to produce more wipes than ever before, and we commend the tremendous performance of our Jonesboro associates, who have been terrific in rising to the challenge.”

“For more than 10 years, Nice-Pak’s Jonesboro facility has served its customers and its community by manufacturing essential products for our day-to-day lives,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nice-Pak has worked harder than ever to provide essential resources to help people through this difficult time. I appreciate the value that this company places on the health and wellbeing of its customers and its employees, and I’m pleased that Nice-Pak will continue growing its operations in Jonesboro.”

Orangeburg, NY-based Nice-Pak continues to respond to the unprecedented need for wipes — essential in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently generated independent clinical data showing that its disinfectant wipes demonstrate efficacy against the virus that causes COVID-19. The company also introduced a new graphics and branding strategy for its Nice ‘N CLEAN® wipes, covering the baby, hand, flushable, and surface categories. The program supports market-leading performance products with a comprehensive wellbeing and sustainability platform.

“Nice-Pak’s expansion shows not only growth but strategic planning and foresight. The way Nice-Pak adapted to current economic pressures caused by the pandemic, increased production, and hired more people is the definition of an essential business,” noted Mark Young, President, Jonesboro Unlimited. “We take a lot of pride in Nice-Pak being part of Jonesboro.”

“Nice-Pak has done a tremendous job of regrouping to meet consumer demands during unexpected times,” said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “They are a great example of how Arkansans rise up to meet challenges head on. It’s great to see the company planning for its future, and we are extremely glad that they continue to call Jonesboro home.”

Nice-Pak’s Jonesboro facility comprises more than one million square feet of manufacturing and distribution and is a state-of-the-art, EPA registered, ISO 9001 certified and audited facility. The facility boasts world-class safety performance that underscores Nice-Pak’s commitment to health and wellbeing at their production facilities. In addition, the company has targeted the Jonesboro facility to obtain zero-landfill status as part of the ’war on waste” that includes more efficient energy and water use, and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Nice-Pak’s facilities reused more than 16 tons of scrap nonwoven material in 2019 through partnerships with local packaging material suppliers at its worldwide locations.

“When Nice-Pak announced they were coming to Jonesboro in 2009, we knew it was a company that was going to continue to grow right along with us. From day one, Nice-Pak has continually fulfilled its commitment to Jonesboro by bringing good-paying jobs to our city,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin. “This new expansion is the latest chapter in Nice-Pak’s growing presence in Jonesboro. We are confident that Nice-Pak and Jonesboro will continue to grow together.”

