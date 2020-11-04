Neighborly To Open Second Headquarters In Texas

Neighborly®, the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands, will open a second headquarters office in Irving, TX. The new office, slated to open in April 2021, will occupy 34,000 square feet of the 500 E. John Carpenter Freeway office building. Neighborly plans to move five out-of-state brands — Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Dryer Vent Wizard, Window Genie and Real Property Management, as well as expand its IT and Digital Marketing teams — to the new location.

“We’ve been looking for some time now for the right opportunity to open a new Neighborly hub in the North Texas area that is perfectly suited for the continued growth of our worldwide business,” said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. “The City of Irving has already welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited that we will soon be able to call this community our second home.”

Neighborly will continue to maintain its Waco Headquarters office with this second headquarters giving Neighborly access to more franchise resources and a centrally located hub for national and international travel, both of which are especially attractive benefits to the global franchisor.

“Irving’s connectivity and accessibility to world-class talent make our community a top contender for business and were key factors in Neighborly’s real estate decision,” said Beth Bowman, President & CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. “For this highly-reputable company to select our community as a headquarters site not only means quality job opportunities for our residents but it also is a further testament to the business-friendly environment Irving-Las Colinas offers. The Partnership is proud to welcome Neighborly and we look forward to engaging and integrating their workforce into the community.”

Following its 2021 opening, Neighborly plans for the new office to be occupied by at least 60 associates come December 2022. By the close of 2026, Neighborly projects that this new office will be home to more than 200 full-time associates, including both existing and entirely new positions.

“On behalf of the City of Irving, we are excited to welcome Neighborly and its nationally recognized home service brands to our community,” said Mayor Rick Stopfer. “I am certain its workforce and executives will find our vibrant and dynamic city to be a premier business destination with quality amenities, diverse assets and a sophisticated pool of employee talent. I look forward to personally welcoming Neighborly to Irving-Las Colinas.”

