Mark Anthony Brewing Investing $400M In South Carolina

Mark Anthony Brewing will invest $400 million to build a new state-of-the-art brewery and production facility in Richland County, SC. The project will create 300 new jobs and represents one the largest economic investments in Richland County history. The facility will be one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in more than 25 years.

“Mark Anthony is a private, entrepreneurial company, built through innovation and by making long-term strategic investments in projects like this,” said Mark Anthony Brewing President John Sacksteder. “One of the primary reasons we selected Richland County was the spirit of collaboration and engagement from the State of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Richland County Council that have embraced our vision and understand our ambitious timeline to transform this location from initial concept to a fully operational facility in record time. Once complete, this new state-of-the-art facility will be a center of excellence for our patented PureBrew process which allows White Claw, Mike’s and our growing portfolio of market-leading beverages to taste like no other.”

Mark Anthony Brewing provides supply chain management and brewing services for The Mark Anthony Group, one of North America’s fastest-growing beverage companies, and is the leader in the explosive Hard Seltzer and Flavored Malt Beverage categories, according to IRI Worldwide data.

Located in Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia, Mark Anthony Brewing’s new facility will produce White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails. The new facility will provide much-needed capacity to keep up with consumer demand in the southern U.S. Warehousing and distribution operations will also be located on-site.

Construction is slated to begin almost immediately, and the more than one million square-foot facility will be built at record speed and is expected to be fully operational by summer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Mark Anthony Brewing team should visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.

“South Carolina is home to a number of world-class, well-known brands, and it’s great to see another one choose to locate in the Palmetto State,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We celebrate Mark Anthony Brewing’s decision to invest $400 million in Richland County with its new brewery and production facility. Their commitment to the community and state will be felt for decades to come.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project and awarded a $4.6 million Set-Aside grant to Richland County for infrastructure improvement. Richland County was also awarded a $1.5 million LocateSC grant to offset costs associated with acquiring and developing property adjacent to the project for the purpose of developing rail-served industrial sites inventory now and in the future.

“It’s a banner day in South Carolina, and we would like to congratulate Mark Anthony Brewing for their tremendous investment in Richland County and our state,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “South Carolina has been leading the way in manufacturing for some time now, and announcements like this one ensure that the Palmetto State will continue to stay on top.”

“Mark Anthony Brewing’s selection of Richland County is one of the biggest economic development initiatives to come our way in years; truly exciting news!” said Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston Thanks to county council’s unwavering commitment to invest in the future of our residents and the efforts of many people who worked to make this project a reality, our community has gained a substantial investment in our collective future. We are thankful for opportunities to bolster our local economy and Mark Anthony Brewing’s arrival is an economic game-changer for Richland County. We are simply elated, as well as grateful, for what lies ahead as we welcome Mark Anthony Brewing to our community as another valuable business partner.”

“We are thrilled that Mark Anthony Brewing has selected Richland County as its newest destination to continue growing its popular collection of brands,” said Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam. “With its new state-of-the-art facility, the company will be able to tap into the many talents of the local skilled workforce, while strengthening the county’s appeal to more big brand names in the food and beverage industry and beyond. Congratulations to our friends in Richland County and Mark Anthony Brewing for what is and will be a success story for many years to come.”

