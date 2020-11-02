Ken’s Foods Investing $103M In McDonough, GA Expansion

Family-owned and operated Ken’s Foods will invest $103 million and create 70 new jobs as the company expands its manufacturing and distribution operations in McDonough, GA.

“For 25 years we’ve grown together, and we’re proud to extend our partnership with Henry County and the State of Georgia,” said Bob Merchant, chief operating officer for Ken’s Foods, Inc. “When you’re able to expand operations in an area that provides a hardworking, can-do base of talent and couple that with the favorable business environment the State of Georgia has developed, you dive right in.”

Renowned for its dressings, sauces, and marinades, Ken’s Foods produces and packages over 400 varieties of dressings and condiments. The company also produces and bottles numerous custom dressings for local businesses and other well-known food companies. In addition to its location in McDonough, GA, Ken’s Foods has plant operations in Marlborough, MA; Las Vegas, NV; and Lebanon, IN and employs over 1,100 workers nationally. It is one of the largest employers in Henry County, with roughly 500 employees. Since 1997, the company has made numerous sizeable investments in its Georgia operations. This expansion is one of the company’s largest in recent years.

“It’s a pleasure to see this family-owned company continue their investment in Georgia,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “As a major employer of the hardworking folks of Henry County for nearly 25 years, I thank Ken’s Foods for their long-term commitment to creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

The project will include new production lines and building upgrades to its manufacturing facility, along with the relocation of its support facility operations to a 343,625-square-foot space in Midland Industrial Park. This expansion will create 70 additional jobs, including positions in food processing, manufacturing, and distribution, along with careers in management and supervision.

“Our community has shown once again that we are a great place for business. Henry County is thankful for Ken’s Foods’ continued investment and job creation,” said Chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners June Wood, who is also a member of the Board of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). “In addition to the new jobs and investments that this expansion will bring to our community, we anticipate that the consolidation of Ken’s operations to its new building in Henry will remove more than 40 trucks per day from the busy Georgia Highway 155 corridor.”

“Henry County is excited about the expansion of one of our largest established industry companies, Ken’s Foods. Ken’s decision to further invest and expand their manufacturing footprint in the county reflects the strategic advantages and business-friendly climate that we offer to our new and established industries,” said Henry County Development Authority Chairman Pierre Clements. “An investment of this size, during a global pandemic, demonstrates why Henry is one of the top sites for business expansions in Georgia and the Southeast.”

Project Manager Emily Poole represented the GDEcD’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“During the first few months of the fiscal year, Georgia has continued to experience unprecedented growth in our food processing and distribution sectors,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I attribute this growth to our existing industries’ ability to quickly adapt to their customers’ needs during this tumultuous year. I thank Governor Kemp and our local partners for fostering a pro-business environment, which has helped make reinvestments and expansion projects a seamless process for companies like Ken’s Foods.”

Want to learn more about Georgia corporate expansion?

Considering Georgia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.