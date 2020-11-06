Frito-Lay Investing $100M In Pulaski, Tennessee Expansion

Frito-Lay will expand its operations in the city of Pulaski, TN, creating 100 new jobs over the next three years and investing $100 million in Giles County. Snack manufacturer Frito-Lay is a division of PepsiCo.

“For more than 40 years, the Frito-Lay Pulaski site has been a proud member of the Giles County community, employing more than 450 dedicated associates, and is a key contributor to the Tennessee economy,” said Kathy Alfano, senior director, Economic Development, PepsiCo. “We appreciate the assistance and support of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development in bringing this expansion to Giles County. As we continue to invest in the communities where we operate, we are grateful for the support from the Giles County Economic Development Commission team and the TVA who have been instrumental to this project.”

The Frito-Lay Pulaski site project will include manufacturing and warehouse expansions, including the addition of four new manufacturing lines to support future growth. The new lines will produce products from the recently acquired PopCorners brand. Construction is set to begin in early 2021, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Frito-Lay employs 50,000 associates in the U.S. and approximately 2,100 in Tennessee. The company has operated in Pulaski for more than 40 years and is the only Frito-Lay producer of Grandma’s Cookies.

“One of my top priorities as governor is to provide high quality job opportunities for Tennesseans across the state, and this expansion does just that,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Frito-Lay is an important member of the Giles County community, and valuable companies continuing to expand in Tennessee is what we need to get our economy back on track.”

“Frito-Lay is one of the most recognized names in the snack food industry, and we are proud to partner with them on this expansion,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “There are more than 1,600 registered food and beverage manufacturers operating in the state, and Frito-Lay is one of those successful companies. I am grateful to the company and everyone who played a role in making this project happen.”

Since 2015, TNECD has supported more than 75 economic development projects in Southern Middle Tennessee, totaling nearly 11,000 jobs and $4.1 billion in capital investment.

“The City of Pulaski is pleased Frito-Lay has announced a major expansion of its Pulaski plant and operations,” said Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford. “The robust and diverse industry we are seeing move to and expand in Pulaski is vital to the economic health of our community and its residents. We all share in the fortunes and benefits successful industry brings to our city, our small businesses and our education system. The fact that existing industry and businesses desire to expand in Pulaski is a testament to our qualified workforce and our attractive quality of life in Pulaski.”

“Frito-Lay’s expansion is exciting news for Giles County,” said Melissa Greene, Giles County Executive. “To have an existing industry continue to invest in our community shows the depth of our workforce and our ability to support our industries. The Giles County Commission and my office are thankful for the great community partner Frito-Lay has been in the past and look forward to continuing and growing this relationship in the future.”

