Cornerstone Building Brands Investing $25M In Rocky Mount, NC

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., a manufacturer of exterior building products, will create 38 new jobs in Nash County, NC. The company will invest approximately $25 million over five years to establish a production facility in Rocky Mount.

Cornerstone Building Brands is one of the largest manufacturers of exterior building products in North America and is headquartered in Cary, NC. The company, which manufactures vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, plans to re-open a manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount to produce a new, innovative siding product. Cornerstone Building Brands employs more than 20,000 employees across North America and close to 1,400 employees in North Carolina.

“I know first hand about the dedicated workers and great quality of life in Nash County, and Cornerstone Building Brands agrees,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This company knows that strong and steady leadership through this pandemic, combined with a well trained manufacturing workforce in eastern North Carolina is a recipe for success.”

“North Carolina’s growing population and resilient economy is producing exciting opportunities across industries and regions,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Our modern infrastructure, ready workforce and convenient market access are among the key asset that growth-minded companies like Cornerstone Building Brands seek in a destination for expansion.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Cornerstone Building Brands’ decision to expand in North Carolina. Positions to be created include maintenance, management, and operations personnel with salaries varying for each position. The total payroll impact could be more than $2.1 million per year, with average annual salary paying significantly higher than the Nash County annual salary of $40,806.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Cornerstone Building Brands’ expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Growth is what we are about in Rocky Mount. Thirty-eight new jobs for the city is great news and we are pleased to partner with the Carolinas Gateway Partnership to help bring these jobs to our city,” said Rochelle Small-Toney, City Manager of Rocky Mount.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Community College System, Carolinas Gateway Partnership, Nash County, and the City of Rocky Mount.

