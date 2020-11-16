Call For Entries: Business Facilities' 2020 Deal Of The Year



Deadline Extended For Business Facilities' 2020 Deal Of The Year

CALL FOR ENTRIES: DEADLINE EXTENDED! 
BUSINESS FACILITIES’ 2020 DEAL OF THE YEAR

2020 Deal of the YearSubmissions for 2020 are now being accepted for Business Facilities’ Deal of the Year Awards. The awards will be announced in January 2021, and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2021 issue of Business Facilities.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to November 30, 2020. Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

To learn more and submit your entry, click here.

Want to check out last year’s winners? Click here.

