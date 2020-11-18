August Bioservices Investing $64M In Tennessee Expansion

August Bioservices, LLC will significantly expand its operations in Nashville, TN, investing $64.7 million and creating 180 jobs over the next five years. The Nashville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) provides drug discovery, drug development and drug manufacturing services in support of the global pharmaceutical industry. The company is expanding its capabilities to become a preferred, specialized, one-stop-shop CDMO for clinical and commercial injectable therapies.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be laying down roots and creating jobs in Tennessee!” said Jenn Adams, CEO, August Bioservices, LLC. “The investments that we are making to expand our workforce, our capabilities and our capacity will enable us to better serve our global customers and to support the growing biotech industry here in Nashville. Most importantly, everyone at August Bioservices is extremely proud to advance work that provides lifesaving treatments to patients that need them.”

The first phase of the project, which will be completed in late 2021, will involve the targeted expansion of August Bioservices’s existing Nashville facility, adding high-value technologies such as lyophilization and terminal sterilization to its existing cGMP fill and finish manufacturing capabilities.

In the second phase of the project, the company will construct a new, state-of-the-art, drug development and manufacturing facility that will feature multiple high-speed production lines capable of delivering commercial scale throughput across a wide array of sterile injectables containers, including vials, IV bags and prefilled syringes.

Taken together, the expansion activities will enable August Bioservices to grow its footprint in drug development and manufacturing services and allow the company to pursue attractive later-stage clinical development as well as commercial manufacturing opportunities.

“It’s always a great day when we can announce over 180 new jobs in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Now more than ever, we are seeing the benefits of ground-breaking clinical research, and August Bioservices is a major contributor. I’d like to thank the team at August Bioservices for their commitment to our state and for this additional investment in Nashville.”

Since 2015, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 80 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in more than 23,000 job commitments and $2.2 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee continues to make a name for itself as a top place for the healthcare and life sciences sector,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “When companies like August Bioservices choose to further invest in Tennessee, their actions speak volumes to the pro-business and pro-science environment we have created in our state. We appreciate August Bioservices for creating these new, family wage jobs in Nashville and for its continued partnership.”

