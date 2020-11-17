Amazon To Build State-of-the-Art Fulfillment Center In Mississippi

Amazon will launch a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County, MS, creating more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs. This fulfillment center will be the first facility located in Mississippi to feature Amazon’s innovative robotics technology. The company launched its first facility in Mississippi in Byhalia in 2019, and a new fulfillment center this August in Olive Branch.

“Mississippi is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited for our future in the magnolia state, and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible.”

In the 700,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

“The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.”

“Madison County is elated that Amazon chose our community for its state-of-the-art fulfillment center. Amazon is a globally recognized brand that will further strengthen the business-friendly environment and promote economic diversification,” said Karl Banks, Madison County Supervisor. “Madison County welcomes Amazon as it newest corporate citizen and looks forward to the tremendous economic benefit and employment opportunities it brings.”

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Mississippi. There are more than 7,500 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Mississippi growing their companies and reaching new customers with Amazon products and services.

