Amazon Logistics Adding Two Delivery Stations In Birmingham, Alabama

Amazon Logistics plans to open two new delivery stations in the Birmingham, AL metro area, creating hundreds of jobs and speeding up deliveries for the internet retailer’s customers in the region. Amazon expects both facilities to open in 2021.

One of the delivery stations will be located at Birmingham’s long-vacant Century Plaza Mall, which will be redeveloped. The other station will open at a location at Lakeshore Parkway and Alabama 150 in Bessemer, where other significant distribution and logistics projects have landed recently.

Amazon said the delivery stations at Birmingham and Bessemer will create hundreds of full- and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Alabama with two new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities,” said Amazon spokesperson Own Torres. “These delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

Amazon said its delivery stations power the last mile of the order process and help accelerate deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Earlier this year, Amazon opened an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Birmingham, employing 1,500 people. Construction on the center began in late 2018.

“With a large-scale fulfillment center already operating in Jefferson County, Amazon’s decision to open delivery centers in Bessemer and Birmingham shows that the internet retail giant sees Central Alabama as a prime location to energize its growth,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Jefferson Traywick, vice president of economic development for the Birmingham Business Alliance, said the BBA and its partners have worked to build a strong relationship with Amazon to facilitate the company’s growth in the state’s largest metro area.

“We are happy to see their continued growth with these delivery stations and the quality job opportunities that come with them,” said Traywick. “The local team, including US Steel, Jefferson County, the Cities of Bessemer and Birmingham, and our utility partners, have all worked hard to ensure the same high level of local support that they have become known for amongst our new and expanding industries.”

Jefferson County officials welcomed Amazon’s growth plans.

“Amazon’s announcement signals the resilience of our economy and the emergence of Birmingham as a logistics hub in the Southeast,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “It goes directly to our priority of job creation. It also provides a great opportunity to redevelop this strategic district of our city.”

“I have no doubt this Amazon delivery station will continue to build on Amazon’s success here in Bessemer and continue to create even more job opportunities for our residents,” said Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley. “I am so proud of all the successful economic growth in our city. This is indicative of what can truly be realized when all of us – city, county, and state – come together for the good of all.”

Steve Ammons of the Jefferson County Commission said Amazon’s investments are providing a massive economic impact for the region.

“A few years ago, Jefferson County intentionally recruited Amazon with the “Bring A to B” initiative; since then, Amazon has announced multiple centers and thousands of jobs,” said Ammons. “We are thankful for Amazon’s continued partnership and positive impact on Jefferson County.”

