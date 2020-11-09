AHF Products Investing $2.5M In Kentucky Expansion

AHF Products plans to invest $2.5 million and create 20 full-time jobs at its Somerset facility in Pulaski County, KY early next year. The expansion will allow the company to pioneer a new line of highly durable end-grain hardwood flooring.

“We continue to invest in our Somerset plant due to the quality of the products and dedication to future growth that we see from employees,” said Brian M. Carson, CEO of AHF Products. “Our customers continue to see value in U.S.-manufactured products, and this new development not only creates new-to-the-world technology but continues our commitment to domestic manufacturing and grows our share of U.S.-manufactured wood products.”

AHF Products, with decades of experience in wood flooring design and innovation, developed new technology for a first-of-its-kind category of hardwood flooring. The new product targets consumers who prefer hardwood flooring for its natural beauty, longevity and the value it provides to the home, but are seeking a strong performance product to stand up to pets, children and heavy foot traffic.

AHF leaders opted to manufacture the new line in Somerset versus their facility elsewhere, in large part because of the commonwealth’s highly skilled workforce and the company’s strong commitment to U.S. manufacturing and American craftsmanship. In addition to creating 20 jobs at the plant, the new product line also helps secure the facility’s viability and its current 145 jobs as the market shifts from the rotary engineered hardwood flooring currently made at the plant.

Work on the expansion already has begun, and the new line is scheduled to begin operating in February.

“With this expansion, AHF Products demonstrates both Kentucky’s excellence in manufacturing and that our manufacturers remain committed to creating jobs in our commonwealth as we work to rebuild our economy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am grateful the company chose to create these new, high-skilled jobs and further invest in Kentucky, and I look forward to the facility’s continued growth in Pulaski County.”

Headquartered in Mountville, PA, AHF Products employs over 2,250 people across its seven manufacturing locations – six in the U.S. and one in Cambodia. The Somerset location has produced rotary engineered hardwood flooring since opening in 1990.

AHF Products’ expansion demonstrates the region’s emphasis on partnering with its businesses, according to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

“Recruiting new industry to our community is always a significant achievement, but retaining industry is just as, if not more, important in building a community that leads in economic development efforts,” said Mayor Keck. “It shows we’re communicating and listening to the businesses that have invested in our community, and that we’re dedicated to making Somerset and Pulaski County the best place in Kentucky to do business. I am so grateful to AHF for continuing to invest in Somerset and committing to grow with our community.”

“We are excited to see yet another of our manufacturing pillars expanding its operations,” said Pulaski County Judge/Executive Steve Kelley. “AHF has been a terrific partner for years, and this shows its dedication to success and its confidence in its employees. This is great news for Pulaski County, and I wish this great company many years of continued prosperity here.”

To encourage the investment in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in September preliminarily approved AHF Products for up to $80,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

In addition the company can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

“We appreciate AHF’s longtime commitment to our community and we are excited to have worked with them in their decision making process to expand and create more jobs in Somerset and Pulaski County,” said Chris Girdler, president and CEO, Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority. “A special thanks to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and in particular Somerset’s own, Project Manager Beka Burton, as well as South Kentucky RECC for their assistance.”

