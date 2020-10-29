Wren Manufacturing Picks Pennsylvania For HQ, Manufacturing Facility

The United Kingdom’s largest kitchen retailer will create a total of 360 new jobs at two locations in Luzerne County, PA. 


https://businessfacilities.com/2020/10/wren-manufacturing-picks-pennsylvania-for-hq-manufacturing-facility/
The United Kingdom’s largest kitchen retailer will create a total of 360 new jobs at two locations in Luzerne County, PA. 
10/29/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Wren Manufacturing Picks Pennsylvania For North American HQ, Manufacturing Facility

The United Kingdom’s largest kitchen retailer will create a total of 360 new jobs at two locations in Luzerne County, PA. 

Wren Manufacturing Picks Pennsylvania For HQ, Manufacturing Facility

Wren Manufacturing, Inc., a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of custom kitchen cabinets, will establish its North American headquarters and a manufacturing center in the Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and Sugar Notch Borough, creating a combined 360 new jobs at both locations in Luzerne County, PA.

“We’re excited to bring our vertically integrated model to the United States, the largest home improvement market in the world,” said Rafal Klimek, Manufacturing and Logistics Director for Wren Kitchens. “Luzerne County has a tremendous amount of talent in the local area and its location allows us to reach a huge percentage of the American population within a short drive time.”

Luzerne County, PA
(Photo: Wren Manufacturing)

Wren Manufacturing is a privately-owned British designer, manufacturer, and retailer of custom kitchen cabinets. The company is disrupting the custom cabinet market by improving the shopping experience—enabling customization of each product online and through a virtual reality experience at its network of retail centers. Wren Manufacturing intends to add retail centers across the North America and support them from the Pennsylvania location. The company leased a 252,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 10,046-square-foot office facility in Luzerne County, and will invest over $15 million in leasehold improvements and new equipment.

“Wren Manufacturing’s choice to establish its North American headquarters in Pennsylvania speaks to what our commonwealth can offer to businesses looking to grow and expand,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This move will make a great difference in this Luzerne County community, making nearly 400 new jobs available as our economy moves toward recovery.”

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin visited Wren Manufacturing’s headquarters in the United Kingdom in September 2019 on a business development mission that highlighted the commonwealth’s competitive advantages in workforce and advanced manufacturing to prospective investors considering the establishment of American operations.

Wren Manufacturing received a funding proposal from DCED for a $1.25 million Pennsylvania First grant, $392,400 in funding for job training through the WEDnet program, and $720,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs. The company may also be eligible for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team with assistance from the Office of International Business Development and its representative in the United Kingdom.

Want to learn more about Pennsylvania corporate expansion?

Considering Pennsylvania for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Pennsylvania economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Empirical Foods Breaks Ground On $250M Facility In Kansas

Food Processing
The ground beef facility in Garden City, KS is expected to be finished between 2022 and 2023, and will create 250 new jobs. 

Agribusiness: Both Sides Of The Coin

Industry Focus
Even when it would seem so, not everything is simply win-win—especially when adjusting to the reality of COVID-19 and keeping vital supply lines open for essentials.

Call For Entries: Business Facilities’ 2020 Deal Of The Year

Awards & Rankings
Submissions for 2020 are being accepted for Business Facilities’ Deal of the Year Awards. The awards will be announced in 2021 and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2021 issue of Business Facilities.