Vigilent Labs Investing $104.6M In South Carolina

Vigilent Labs, an advanced health and medical technology company, will establish operations in Charleston County, SC. The company will invest more than $104.6 million and create over 400 new jobs at its state-of-the-art COVID-19 test manufacturing facility in the Charleston Navy Yard.

“We are so honored by this substantial support from Governor McMaster, Secretary Hitt, the Coordinating Council and Charleston County to center our Vigilent Labs at the historic Charleston Navy Yard in South Carolina,” said Vigilent Labs President John Falk. “This new facility will specialize in state-of-the-art health and bio-threat testing, screening technologies and products that will help address the expanding need for reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing to confront this pandemic. The Governor, Secretary of Commerce, Charleston County and their teams truly went above and beyond the call of duty to welcome us, attract us and support us, and we are so proud to claim South Carolina as home.”

Established in 2019, Vigilent Labs provides unique solutions to the detection, identification and assessment of health and bio-threats. The company’s team has substantial experience in the development of medical and bio-surveillance technologies as well as medical devices.

Vigilent Labs’ new operations in North Charleston will serve as the company’s headquarters, which will include its East Coast production and manufacturing operations. Specifically, the company will work with its partners, SeroClinix and Leinco, to produce rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits. These FDA-approved and emergency use authorized test kits are cost-effective and will produce fast and accurate results in seven to 10 minutes.

“Companies like Vigilent Labs continue to come to our state and invest in our people because of all that South Carolina has to offer,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We are thankful for Vigilent Labs’ decision to invest more than $104.6 million and create over 400 new jobs here in South Carolina, and I look forward to seeing what the future will bring for this fantastic company and its leadership.”

The new facility will begin manufacturing activities in December. Vigilent Labs is working with readySC to assist in recruiting and training prospective employees. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to the project.

“South Carolina’s business-friendly climate continues to attract companies in every industry, and we’re proud to welcome Vigilent Labs to Charleston County,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “We look forward to working with this great company and watching them thrive in South Carolina.”

“North Charleston is excited to welcome Vigilent Labs and their expanding workforce to our city,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “North Charleston brings a business-friendly atmosphere, and we keenly understand the positive community impacts when our industries thrive. The city of North Charleston stands alongside Vigilent to ensure future success in its new home.”

“Vigilent Labs is committed to providing next-generation solutions to address current and future biological threats, and their announcement to establish operations in North Charleston is a win for our community,” said Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes. “This is important work and supports a promising future for Charleston County in the technology and life sciences sectors.”

