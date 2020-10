UPS To Invest More Than $316M In North Carolina

UPS will undertake a significant expansion to its North Carolina presence with the addition of 592 jobs in Guilford and Alamance counties, otherwise known as the Carolina Core. The the multinational package delivery and supply-chain management company plans to invest a total of $316.4 million at two sites over the coming four years.

“UPS appreciates the State of North Carolina for their support of these projects that will help UPS move our world forward by delivering what matters,” said Derrick Johnson, president of UPS’s South Atlantic District. “The new and expanded facilities will increase the speed and flexibility for connecting businesses and customers throughout the state, across the country and around the globe. This is an exciting time to be part of North Carolina’s economic growth and we look forward to bringing additional jobs that pay well to the Greensboro area as a partner in the community.”

Atlanta-based UPS employs a workforce of 528,000 and operates out of more than 1,800 facilities around the world. The company currently employs 2,461 workers in North Carolina.

“The pandemic highlights that supply chain management and delivery services are critical during a crisis,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These two expansions are a bold investment that add up to hundreds of jobs and millions in investment across North Carolina.”

UPS will expand its existing Greensboro hub with the addition of 141 new jobs and construct a new package car center at the N.C. Commerce Center in Graham, creating 451 jobs there. New positions at both facilities will come with wages averaging $65,147 per year, creating a total annual payroll impact of $38.5 million for the region. Overall wages in Alamance and Guilford counties (within the Carolina Core) average $41,611 and $49,002, respectively.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the nature of global supply chains, and today’s news is early evidence that North Carolina is positioned well for the future,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland. “UPS is an iconic name in logistics and their expansion will impact the state’s economy and business community in a number of very positive ways.”

UPS’s North Carolina expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of 12 years, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $1.4 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $10.23 million over 12 years. Payments for all JDIGs occur only after verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the grantee has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

UPS’s selection of Alamance and Guilford counties (or the Carolina Core), each classified under the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, means the company’s JDIG agreement will result in as much as $1.14 million in new funding for the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural and economically distressed communities finance infrastructure upgrades necessary in attracting job creation and investment.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. led a collaborative effort to bring UPS’s expansion to North Carolina. Also partnering in the project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Alamance County, Guilford County, City of Greensboro, City of Graham, City of Mebane, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Alamance Chamber, High Point Economic Development Corporation, Guilford Community College, Guilford County Workforce Development Board and Duke Energy.

