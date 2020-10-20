Roche Canada Creating 500 Jobs In Mississauga, Ontario

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) will invest $381 million (U.S.) over five years to establish a new Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Canadian pharmaceutical headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. The investment will bring up to 500 highly skilled and specialized full-time positions to Ontario: By the end of 2020, Roche will have hired 200 skilled jobs, and up to 300 more by the end of 2023.

“Ontario was selected for this investment based on a strong competitive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and a government committed to fostering growth in the sector,” said Ronnie Miller, President & CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Canada. “We applaud the hard work done by the Government of Ontario and the Premier’s Office to foster a business environment that can compete internationally to attract investment opportunities, and Roche’s commitment to add up to 500 specialized positions is a direct result of these positive changes.”

Ontario is an international leader in innovation and the hub of a growing life sciences sector. The current global health crisis has reinforced the importance of strengthening the life sciences industry in Canada, which along with the bio economy represents the greatest opportunity for economic growth in the province.

“Ontario is home to titans of research, development and innovation, who are leading the creation of life-saving medicines, treatment, and medical equipment,” says Premier Doug Ford. “Roche’s new operation hub in Mississauga will further anchor Ontario’s position as a global leader in life sciences, create good-paying jobs in the community, and ensure Ontario’s best and brightest minds advance the important work Roche does to transform health care here in our province and beyond.”

Roche’s investment will create new employment opportunities for recent graduates of Ontario’s strong academic ecosystem, giving them the opportunity to impact the development of Roche’s medicines from early stages through to being supplied to patients around the world.

“As we move ahead in our post-pandemic recovery, today’s announcement is a positive signal that the life sciences sector is not only demonstrating our value in the fight against COVID-19 from a testing and treatment perspective, but also as an important economic driver for the province now, and as a growth opportunity for the future,” said Damian Siggins, Global Head, PT Transformation and Site Head, PT Operations. “Without the support of all three levels of government, the Mississauga Board of Trade, Life Sciences Ontario and Invest in Canada, who are all active advocates for a thriving sector, this investment would not have been possible.”

“Ontario is home to leading edge research institutions, we have a top tier STEM workforce and our life science and innovation sectors are amongst the best in the world,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We are proud that Roche has expressed confidence in our province and selected Ontario as the home for their new site. This will mean 500 new well-paying jobs and will further bolster Ontario’s competitiveness in the life sciences sector.”

“I want to thank Roche for this significant investment in our city that will not only create hundreds of highly skilled jobs but position Mississauga on the road to recovery,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “As home to Canada’s second-largest Life Sciences sector, I couldn’t be more proud that Roche has chosen to expand its operations in Mississauga. This investment will help bring new innovative products to patients in Canada and around the world and is yet another example of how innovation thrives in Mississauga.”

