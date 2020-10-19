Goya Foods Investing $80M In Brookshire, TX Expansion

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, will invest $80 million in an expansion of its manufacturing and distribution facility in Brookshire, TX. The expansion of the company’s North American Processing Center includes the purchase of new, state-of-the-art food processing equipment that will enable the company to double production capacity in order to meet the increased consumer demand for its products.

“Goya is committed to meeting increased consumer demand for our products from all consumers across the United States and abroad,” said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support of the Goya brand and we are fortunate to be able to give back to communities around the globe donating millions of pounds of food through our Goya Gives program.”

Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. This investment in the Brookshire facility supports the production of Goya’s authentic, high-quality, and nutritious product line including the company’s expanded organic offerings.

Built in 2014, Goya’s North American Processing Center sits on a 130-acre farm in Brookshire and serves as the prime hub for the manufacturing and distribution of Goya products in the West. Its location provides access to a skilled workforce, a favorable business climate, railroad transportation, and a launching pad for global export. In 2017, Goya nearly doubled the size of the facility by adding 324,000 square feet of production warehouse, distribution warehouse, production office and auxiliary buildings.

