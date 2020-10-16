GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Plant Named Flagship Facility For EV Production

10/16/2020
General Motors is investing $2.2 billion to reconfigure its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center to an all-electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant, to be known as Factory ZERO. The name Factory ZERO reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM’s zero-crashes, zero-emissions, and zero-congestion future.

Factory ZERO will be the launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility has advanced technology and tooling and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. The GMC HUMMER EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving, shared vehicle, and other GM EVs will be built at Factory ZERO. Production of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup will begin in late 2021.

“Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. “The electric trucks and SUVs that will be built here will help transform GM and the automotive industry.”

General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson addresses the gathering at GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit, MI as the plant’s new name is unveiled: Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

GM’s $2.2 billion investment in Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center for retooling and upgrades will position the facility to build EVs at scale. It represents the single largest investment in a plant in GM history. Once fully operational, the plant will create more than 2,200 manufacturing jobs.

Both the upcoming GMC HUMMER EV and the Cruise Origin will be built on GM’s Ultium battery platform. Ultium is flexible enough to build a wide range of EVs — cars, trucks and more — and is the heart of GM’s future EV lineup.

Renovations and new construction continue at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant in Detroit, MI. GM is investing $2.2 billion to convert the facility into its first fully dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

Factory ZERO is being transformed with sustainability in mind. During the plant’s physical transition, concrete waste was repurposed to create temporary roadways. The site also recycled stormwater to reduce discharge costs and offset the cost of potable water. Treated stormwater will be used in cooling towers and the fire suppression system. Recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council, the site also features a 16.5-acre wildlife habitat and is home to species such as monarchs, foxes and turkeys.

GM is committed to sourcing 100 percent of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2030, and all global facilities by 2040. All DTE-supplied GM facilities in southeast Michigan, including Factory ZERO, will be powered by renewable energy by 2023. The factory also features a 30-kilowatt solar carport and 516-kilowatt ground-mount photovoltaic solar array from DTE.

“This manufacturing plant will be the epitome of GM’s vision by sustainably manufacturing electric and shared autonomous vehicles that can help reduce crashes, emissions and congestion,” said Dane Parker, GM chief sustainability officer.

