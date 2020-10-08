Cybersecurity 2.0

To meet the rising demand for a cybersecurity workforce, nearly 50 of Virginia’s colleges and universities have established cyber degrees and degrees with cyber focus. Virginia also is home to 23 NSA/DHS Centers of Academic Excellence (CAE) in cybersecurity.

Virginia is taking steps to ensure a prepared and agile tech talent pipeline across the Commonwealth by making performance-based investments in public higher education institutions statewide. Virginia’s Tech Talent Investment Program has committed $1.1 billion to more than double the annual number of graduates in computer science with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science and related fields, ultimately resulting in more than 31,000 additional graduates over the next two decades in excess of current levels. Fourteen Virginia universities will share state funding over the next two decades for the expansion of their degree programs and construction of new facilities, fueling the growth of the Commonwealth’s robust tech sector.

Virginia Tech’s $1 billion, 1 million-square-foot graduate Innovation Campus focused on technology positions the university and its future partners near the nation’s capital, diverse industries and leading tech companies, including Amazon. When complete, the campus will enroll 750 master’s candidates and hundreds of doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows. George Mason University expanded to establish a School of Computing and the Institute for Digital Innovation, which will increase enrollment from 6,500 computing program students to 15,000 by 2024. The University of Virginia School of Data Science—the first of its kind in the nation—was founded in 2019 through the largest gift in UVA history, and positions the university and Virginia to play a national and international leadership role in the global digital future.

In addition to Virginia’s Tech Talent Investment Program, the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) is underway, which is a network of cyber research, education and innovation connecting Virginia’s public universities, community colleges and businesses. CCI consists of four Regional Nodes, encompassing Central Virginia, Coastal Virginia, Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia and each led by an institution of higher education, with its Hub located in the Virginia Tech Research Center in Northern Virginia. CCI’s goal is to advance Virginia as a global leader in secure cyberphysical systems (CPS) and in the digital economy by supporting world-class research; promoting technology commercialization and entrepreneurship; and preparing future generations of innovators and research leaders. These investments and partnerships in higher education will train the next generation of tech talent in Virginia.

DELAWARE: TECH TALENT PIPELINE

Delaware is doing its part to address the nation’s critical shortage of skilled workers and to meet the talent needs of a red-hot cybersecurity growth sector.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership, the public-private partnership that leads the state of Delaware’s economic development efforts, has completed the first step in developing an intentional strategy to support a more diverse tech talent pipeline across an array of industry sectors for IT jobs at all levels in Delaware.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership was awarded a workforce readiness grant in October 2019 by JPMorgan Chase Foundation to help improve the state’s tech talent pipeline by offering recommendations to support a more diverse pool of highly qualified tech candidates.

Although launched pre-COVID-19, the findings of the analysis are particularly relevant as Delaware businesses are facing an unprecedented demand for well-prepared IT talent throughout the pandemic and beyond. Here is what the tech talent profile revealed about Delaware’s tech talent pipeline:

IT needs remain a key concern for Delaware employers, with IT jobs needed at all levels (entry to highly specialized) across IT domains (software, networks, cyber security, data management and tech support).

Bottlenecks in IT hiring are exacerbated by changing skills and the accelerated digitization of our economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing IT talent needs will require significantly more focus on upskilling those already in the workforce, as well as continuing to expand educational pathways.

In 2019, Delaware employed 17,429 tech workers. About 10 percent of those positions are filled by workers commuting to Delaware. Two-thirds of IT jobs are found outside the traditional “tech” sector in areas of finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education and more.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership commissioned the Austin-based firm TIP Strategies to conduct the tech talent profile, assessing the current and anticipated tech job market in Delaware, the state’s supply of qualified applicants and the current educational and nonprofit capacity to meet the demand. The analysis included roundtables, interviews and work sessions, with more than 50 participants from Delaware businesses, nonprofits, education and workforce development in all three counties.

From December 2019 to February 2020 alone, approximately 5,300 IT job openings were posted by Delaware companies. Since then, in addition to sustaining tech needs in Delaware’s robust business and financial sectors, the pandemic has accelerated the deployment of IT strategies in sectors like healthcare and education and even redefined digital needs in industries such as manufacturing and agriculture.

“The demand for tech talent in Delaware has never been stronger,” said Kurt Foreman, President and CEO of Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

“With this program, Delaware distinguishes itself as one of the first states in the nation to bring stakeholders together to strategically envision how a diverse tech talent pipeline will advance our economy,” said Foreman.

DPP and TIP are working collaboratively with stakeholders statewide and aim to present a plan in early fall. The plan will provide the foundation for a diverse IT talent strategy that enhances the competitiveness of Delaware industries while creating career opportunities for people of all backgrounds. The plan also is expected to build upon several successful, innovative community-based working models already helping to feed Delaware’s tech talent pipeline, including those at Delaware Technical and Community College, TechHire Delaware, Zip Code Wilmington, Code Differently and Year Up Wilmington, as well as the Delaware Pathways IT career programs currently offered through Delaware public schools and the new FinTech Center at the University of Delaware.

“Delaware is distinguished by the depth and breadth of its businesses, and we’re ideally positioned to be thought leaders in developing an intentional strategy to bring more diversity into the tech talent pipeline,” says Tom Horne, Delaware Market Director at JPMorgan Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is proud to partner with Delaware Prosperity Partnership to advance career pathways in tech and promote inclusive economic growth.”

TRAINING NEXT-GEN CYBERSECURITY EXPERTS IN THE SHOW ME STATE

Researchers at Missouri S&T will continue to combat cybersecurity threats by training the next generation of experts in the field with a $225,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant will fund Missouri S&T’s computer science department’s “Scholarship for Service” master of science degree and Ph.D. students, who will specialize in cybersecurity.

After graduating, the scholarship recipients will serve at a federal agency for a period of time equal to the length of their scholarship.

The project, titled “MASTER: Missouri Advanced Security Training, Education and Research,” is led by Dr. Sajal Das, the Daniel St. Clair Endowed Chair and professor of computer science at Missouri S&T. This additional grant brings the S&T program’s total to over $3 million in funding. The MASTER program is part of the U.S. government’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). Through this program, the National Science Foundation, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issues scholarship grants to attract students to the cybersecurity field.

The scholarships are designed to increase and strengthen cybersecurity professionals that protect the U.S. government. Colleges and universities can earn the grant only if they are certified by the National Security Agency as a National Center of Academic Excellence for Information Assurance Education. Missouri S&T was the first higher education institution in the state to achieve that designation and has held the title since 2007.

“The workforce in cybersecurity is too small at the present,” says Das. “There is a huge need to develop network and system security, and now, thanks to our grant, S&T computer science students can serve the U.S. through a stream program similar in style to the ROTC program we have here on campus.”

The computer science department hopes to use this grant to promote its experiential learning opportunities. The MASTER program also will help the department recruit and retain more women and minority students.

The University of Missouri (UM) System’s MOREnet and the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence are working together to train the next generation of workers through events such as the Missouri High School Cybersecurity Challenge.

More than 150 Missouri high school students from across the state competed in the inaugural Missouri High School Cyber Security Challenge. The top 10 teams competed in the finals round, and were honored by Gov. Mike Parsons during the MOREnet Annual Conference last fall. The two organizations will continue to work together on an annual cybersecurity challenge, as well as year-round opportunities to prepare students for jobs impacted by future disruptive technologies.