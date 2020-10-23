Cummins To Invest More Than $25M In Seymour, IN Expansion

Global technology and power solutions leader Cummins Inc. will invest more than $25 million at its Seymour Engine Plant (SEP) over the next several years in preparation of launching a new engine platform in 2024. The investment is also expected to create and retain more than 150 jobs over the next 5-10 years. The company is partnering with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), the City of Seymour and Duke Energy on the project.

“After our significant investments into our manufacturing and tech center infrastructure over the last 10 years, our latest expansion decision will once again expand our ability to serve global markets and bring new products and technology from our high horsepower engine hub in Seymour,” said Norbert Nusterer, President, Power Systems Business Segment, Cummins Inc. “The evolving partnerships with our terrific workforce as well as the city help us build a more successful company, while in turn allowing us to contribute to stronger and more vibrant communities in and around Seymour. We are grateful to all stakeholders for the solid effort of past years on which this latest decision is built.”

The investment in upgrading existing plant infrastructure at SEP, which is Cummins’ global high-horsepower headquarters, will bring in new manufacturing capabilities, including assembly, machining and block lines as well as testing equipment. This will allow Cummins to improve and refine its capabilities and develop a new engine platform that will culminate with the launch of a new product for global customers in 2024.

“This is exciting for our employees,” said Darren Wildman, Americas Operations Leader, Power Systems Business, Cummins Inc. “These investments ultimately mean we are going to bring to market the next generation of high-horsepower engines. A new engine platform allows us to tap even deeper into our exceptional technological, engineering and manufacturing expertise to create a game-changing product to serve more customers and expand into new markets.”

Over the past 10 years, Cummins has invested more than $350 million at its high-horsepower operations in Seymour, including a significant renovation of the plant and the addition of a cutting-edge technical center, bringing together key capabilities to enhance technological and product development. The investment has contributed to a nearly doubling of the employment at its Seymour operations, where it now has 1,300 employees.

“The decision by Cummins to again invest in Seymour is tremendous news,” said Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson. “We believe our commitment to create and maintain a business-friendly environment, when combined with the workforce they are able to attract from throughout South Central Indiana, are reasons Cummins continues to invest in Seymour. Not only does this project create new jobs, but it also will retain workers which is a win-win for everyone.”

“Cummins’ investment in Seymour will have an impact beyond the company,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. “It’s an investment in the community and state. We were glad to do our part to provide incentives to help offset their energy costs.”

SEP produces engines from 19L to 95L for power generation, rail, marine, mining, industrial, oil and gas and military applications. The industrial segment includes agricultural, construction, mining, oil and gas and rail market segments.

