Camp Hall: A One-of-a-Kind Opportunity For Business

Content Sponsored by

Santee Cooper, a reliable, recognized leader in energy generation and water utility services in South Carolina, is also a key resource for industries relocating to and expanding in the state. With more than 80 years in service, Santee Cooper has helped bring more than $15 billion in industrial investments and nearly 82,000 jobs to the area, one way of many it’s Powering SC.

Most recently, Santee Cooper has invested in Camp Hall, a next generation commerce park near the bustling city of Charleston. The location places everything within reach – the Port of Charleston is just 36 miles away, the park has direct access to I-26 and the area is equipped with six regional and international airports, making global accessibility a fundamental contributor to its success.

On site, Camp Hall is committed to providing premier infrastructure and conveniences that help balance work with the necessities of life. Campus areas for development are site-ready and set up with high quality utilities and advanced connectivity, which helps attract world-class employers like Volvo Car USA, which built its first U.S. automobile plant at Camp Hall.

Its planned Village Center, a collection of small businesses in the heart of the commerce park, connects the workforce to everyday errands, nature and each other by giving employees the opportunity to do things like drop off laundry, play a game of basketball after work, or take a walk along more than 15 miles of trails to engage with nature on a lunch break or after a day of work.

Nearly a third of the property is land devoted to preserving natural growth, wildlife habitats and a healthy ecosystem. Approximately 2,650 acres is protected wetlands. Camp Hall’s commitment to the environment and sustainable priorities earned it a prestigious Community Star award from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The award reflects the commerce park’s holistic and innovative approach to balancing man, nature and machine.

The surrounding area is growing rapidly, with a large Walmart distribution center moving a few miles away, and other similar employers also choosing the Charleston region to establish their businesses. Camp Hall’s continued advancement is bringing an estimated 15,000 new jobs to the region, which offers a workforce of more than 500,000. Eight of the top-10 selling residential communities within the Charleston MSA are within a 30-minute drive of Camp Hall, making this advanced commerce park an easy commute.

On top of the development site’s many benefits, South Carolina also offers unmatched value for business growth. As the No. 1 state for business incentives, organizations can take advantage of one of the lowest corporate income tax rates in the Southeast U.S., numerous credits and methods to reduce and eliminate corporate income tax liability, and other tax breaks on property, inventory, wholesale and sales tax benefits.

With so many advantages and a pulse on innovation, it’s easy to see how Camp Hall is designed with growth in mind and why Business Facilities ranked it No. 7 in industrial parks in its 2020 Metro Rankings Report. The location and commitment to commerce, convenience and community truly empower this next generation business park to help businesses thrive in South Carolina.