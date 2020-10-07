Call For Entries: 2020 Economic Development Deal Of The Year

CALL FOR ENTRIES:

2020 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR

Submissions for 2020 are now being accepted for Business Facilities’ Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards. The awards will be announced in January 2021, and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2021 issue of Business Facilities.

The deadline for submissions is to November 20, 2020. Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

To learn more and submit your entry, click here.

Want to check out last year’s winners? Click here.