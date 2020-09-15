Wheel Pros Expanding In Alabama

Wheel Pros, a U.S. aftermarket wheel supplier, has acquired the assets of an aluminum wheel manufacturing facility in Auburn, AL and plans to open its second U.S. operation there.

“This investment secures our position as a leader in our industry and provides us with full control of the entire manufacturing process, ensuring that our customers receive nothing but the best quality products,” said Randy White, CEO and co-founder of Wheel Pros.

“This was the ideal opportunity for expansion — the manufacturing assets and experienced workers are already in place,” White added. “We look forward to joining the Alabama automotive sector and the Auburn community.”

Alabama is globally recognized as a major contributor in automotive assembly and engine manufacturing, and the state has a rapidly growing supplier network. Nearly 1 million cars and light-trucks are produced in Alabama annually, along with over 1.5 million engines.

“We welcome Wheel Pros to Alabama and congratulate them on choosing Auburn to establish their largest U.S. manufacturing presence,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This multimillion-dollar investment will add 300 new jobs and represents another feather in the cap of our state’s growing automotive industry.”

Colorado-based Wheel Pros is the only branded automotive aftermarket wheel supplier with cast wheel manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes branded automotive aftermarket wheels, performance tires and accessories.

Wheel Pros expects production of casted aluminum wheels at the new Auburn facility to be up and running in the next few months. The company forecasts that its U.S. manufacturing operations will produce approximately 1.5 million wheels each year.

“Wheel Pros has joined a robust network of automotive manufacturers and suppliers that call our state home,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We are glad that the company sees the potential in Alabama for sustainable growth and long-term success.”

The company’s facility is located in Auburn’s Technology Park North and operations include casting, machining and painting operations.

“We look forward to the impact Wheel Pros will have on East Alabama at a perfect time,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “We have a manufacturing facility and a workforce that are ready and more than able to meet the company’s needs.

“Wheel Pros’ arrival will bring more jobs to our community, which is great for our residents and our economy,” he added. “We are grateful for Wheel Pros’ investment in our region.”

