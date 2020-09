[VIDEO] Our Time is Now: Winston-Salem, NC

In Winston-Salem, you’ll find a place to reimagine the life you want. Full of small-town charm and big-city excitement, it’s a place to dig your roots deep. Built by entrepreneurs, innovators, educators, and artists, we’re constantly pushing forward, creating a community that’s resilient and thriving. Our time is now, and so is yours. Let’s reimagine, together.