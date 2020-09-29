Reshoring In 2021: LiveXchange 2020 Keynote Presentation

As always, this year’s Business Facilities LiveXchange presents a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects.

With the health and well-being of all of our event participants in mind, the 2020 LiveXchange event (September 28-30) is being conducted in a fully-virtual format, and this year’s Keynote Presentation is now available to view in a video format.

Keynote Presentation

Reshoring In 2021: Outlook and Strategies

The widespread disruption of the global supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced industry leaders to rethink their supply chain and logistics strategies, accelerating trends toward reshoring and “local for local” supply chains. Join Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute and the best-selling author of five books on supply chain management, as she explains how businesses can increase their odds of success by carefully evaluating the economics of a reshoring decision.

View the full presentation below:

ABOUT BUSINESS FACILITIES LIVEXCHANGE

Business Facilities LiveXchange gives corporate executives who are searching for locations in which to relocate or expand their facilities an opportunity to learn about the issues that impact site selection, network with other executives, and meet with economic development organizations from across North America. Created by Business Facilities magazine, the leading publication for site selection professionals, LiveXchange provides an atmosphere that fosters highly productive discussions with economic developers and location consultants.