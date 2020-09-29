Reshoring In 2021: LiveXchange 2020 Keynote Presentation

Learn how your business can increase the odds of success by carefully evaluating the economics of a reshoring decision in this LiveXchange Keynote Presentation by Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute.


https://businessfacilities.com/2020/09/reshoring-in-2021-livexchange-2020-keynote-presentation/
Learn how your business can increase the odds of success by carefully evaluating the economics of a reshoring decision in this LiveXchange Keynote Presentation by Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute.
09/30/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

LiveXchange 2020 Keynote Presentation: Reshoring In 2021

Learn how your business can increase its odds of success by carefully evaluating the economics of a reshoring decision in this Business Facilities LiveXchange Keynote Presentation.

Reshoring In 2021: LiveXchange 2020 Keynote Presentation

As always, this year’s  Business Facilities LiveXchange presents a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects.

reshoring
Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, Reshoring Institute

With the health and well-being of all of our event participants in mind, the 2020 LiveXchange event (September 28-30) is being conducted in a fully-virtual format, and this year’s Keynote Presentation is now available to view in a video format.

Keynote Presentation
Reshoring In 2021: Outlook and Strategies

The widespread disruption of the global supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced industry leaders to rethink their supply chain and logistics strategies, accelerating trends toward reshoring and “local for local” supply chains. Join Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute and the best-selling author of five books on supply chain management, as she explains how businesses can increase their odds of success by carefully evaluating the economics of a reshoring decision.

View the full presentation below:

ABOUT BUSINESS FACILITIES LIVEXCHANGE

Business Facilities LiveXchange gives corporate executives who are searching for locations in which to relocate or expand their facilities an opportunity to learn about the issues that impact site selection, network with other executives, and meet with economic development organizations from across North America. Created by Business Facilities magazine, the leading publication for site selection professionals, LiveXchange provides an atmosphere that fosters highly productive discussions with economic developers and location consultants.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

O.W. Lee Relocating HQ, Manufacturing Operations To Texas

Manufacturing
Outdoor furniture and fire pit maker O.W. Lee is expected to create approximately 200 jobs and $24 million in capital investment in Kendall County, TX.

Arizona: Silicon Makes Gold In The Copper State

State Focus
Businesses choosing to locate their next facility in Arizona will discover there’s gold in the Copper State.

Air Products Provides World’s Leading LNG Technology From Palmetto, FL

Manufacturing
Air Products recently completed an expansion of its manufacturing facility at Port Manatee on Florida’s West Coast to meet the needs of the ever-growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.