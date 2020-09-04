PRIMED Chooses Cambridge, Ontario For Medical Manufacturing Facility

Following the company’s recent announcement that it would establish a new major medical manufacturing facility in Canada, PRIMED Medical Products’ has revealed Cambridge, Ontario as the chosen location. This domestic production facility will have sufficient capacity to produce all of Canadian acute care’s normal surgical mask requirements with the ability to surge production significantly during pandemic or emergency events. PRIMED views this as an important contribution to solidify Canada’s medical personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain.

“We are thrilled to be bringing mask manufacturing to our home country with this state-of-the-art plant in Cambridge,” said David Welsh, Chief Executive Officer of PRIMED. “After a comprehensive nation-wide search Ontario proved to be the ideal location, providing us with great access to the talent we need to set-up and run this facility.”

PRIMED manufactures and supplies single-use medical PPE, including face masks, gowns and examination gloves. Based in Edmonton, PRIMED currently employs over 1000 people globally. To date, all PRIMED’s wholly-owned manufacturing facilities are outside of Canada. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED has been able to serve its acute care partners at significantly elevated levels and continues to work towards further strengthening its supply chain by investing in Canadian manufacturing.

“We can’t wait to get our new operation started,” said Welsh. “We are continuing to do our part to make sure Canadians have a long term, reliable solution to ensure the security of clinically preferred PPE supply domestically.”

Cambridge, Ontario is one of the fastest growing areas with one of the strongest regional economies in Canada. It is strategically located along the 401, in close proximity to major Canadian and American cities; and is home to a consumer market of more than 1 million people within a 40km radius, 6 million people within 100km and 130 million within one day’s trucking. With convenient access to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport, as well as the Region of Waterloo International Airport, Cambridge is well connected to many international goods and travel options.

“Cambridge is known throughout the province for our advanced manufacturing sector,” said Kathryn McGarry, Mayor of Cambridge. “With our focus on innovation, our strong work force and enviable amenities, we are the ideal location for PRIMED’s newest facility.”

“The addition of PRIMED to Cambridge’s business landscape will strengthen our medical innovation sector and encourage future growth,” said James Goodram, Director of Economic Development, City of Cambridge. “We look forward to welcoming PRIMED to our community.”

“I am indeed pleased to support PRIMED Medical Products PPE manufacturing in Cambridge, Ontario,” said Tony LaMantia, President & CEO of Economic Development, Waterloo Region. “This is truly an exciting medical supplies manufacturing addition for Waterloo Region and Canada.”

PRIMED operations in Cambridge will commence in the Fall of 2020 and an additional 40-50 jobs will be created during the initial launch phase of this major expansion. This facility will produce both ASTM-rated surgical masks and N95 respirators in a phased scale-up process to support Canada’s healthcare systems.

