Porsche Expanding North American Headquarters In Georgia

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) has announced a new multi-million dollar investment to further develop its North American headquarters and U.S. footprint in Georgia. Located at the Northeast corner of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the new 33-acre development adds to the company’s existing 27-acre headquarters.

The first stage of the development, which starts construction this month, will be a standalone Porsche Service Center, independently developed, owned and operated jointly by Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter. In later stages over the next three years, PCNA will invest in a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility as well as a track extension for the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta.

“Porsche is committed to the United States and our American hometown of Atlanta,” said Kjell Gruner, newly appointed President and CEO of PCNA. “We see a prime opportunity to continue enhancing the customer experience by expanding our campus for faster service at a unique location next to the world’s busiest airport. This also starts a longer-term expansion of the successful Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, which has already welcomed over 270,000 visitors since opening in 2015. In partnership with our two Atlanta dealers who will operate the service center, we are excited to announce this next phase of development that lays the groundwork for additional economic activity in the region.”

“It’s a pleasure to see Porsche grow their U.S. footprint right here in Georgia, in partnership with their two Atlanta area dealers,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia’s automotive industry is a $3 billion economic driver in our state, and Porsche is an important part of our success story. I thank them for their continued commitment to the Peach State and look forward to seeing the opportunities this multi-million dollar expansion of their North American headquarters will create for hardworking Georgians.”

“The City of Hapeville is excited to see Porsche Cars North America, Inc. launch the expansion of its North American headquarters. We look forward to Porsche breaking ground and expanding their footprint within the Hapeville community. This project symbolizes tremendous growth and opportunities for our City,” said Mayor Alan Hallman, City of Hapeville.

“Thank you to Porsche for continuing to believe, choose and invest in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Our Administration looks forward to working with Porsche’s leadership to strengthen our local economy through highly skilled and middle-wage opportunities and the expansion of its headquarters campus near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This partnership further cements Atlanta’s reputation as a premiere international hub for commerce.”

The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta will be a 20,815 square foot facility on 2.5 acres of land. The new facility will include 13 lift bays to service customer vehicles, a Porsche Driver’s Selection boutique, as well as a reception area and waiting lounge for customers. One of two standalone service centers for Porsche in the U.S., the Porsche Service Center South Atlanta will offer greater service capacity and additional convenience for customers in Atlanta and surrounding cities. The expected completion date for the service center is the third quarter of 2021.

Phase two of development is expected to begin in 2021 with construction of a parking structure, followed by construction of the new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility and Porsche Experience Center Atlanta track extension. This phase of the development is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

