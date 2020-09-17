Papa John’s Picks Metro Atlanta For New Global Headquarters

Papa John's will relocate its global headquarters from Louisville, KY to metro Atlanta, delivering 200 jobs to the area in 2021.


09/17/2020
Papa John’s will relocate its corporate headquarters from Louisville, KY to metro Atlanta. The new global headquarters will open in 2021, delivering 200 jobs to the area. The pizza delivery and carry-out company has grown into an international brand with roughly 5,300 locations across North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Papa John’s currently employs 2,500 Georgians.

“Papa John’s already has a major corporate presence in Georgia and metro Atlanta, and we know the many strengths of the region. So, we’re especially excited to be expanding here, as part of our long-term growth plans,” said Papa John’s CEO and President Rob Lynch. “We owe our record momentum over the past nine months to the commitment, dedication, and innovation of our team members. Our ability to tap into the diversity and talent of the metro Atlanta area will help us accelerate that growth.”

Papa John's HQ Metro Atlanta
Atlanta, GA downtown city skyline. (Credit: Getty Images/Sean Pavone)

As part of the company’s strategic reorganization and opening of its new headquarters facility, key corporate functions, including menu innovation, marketing, e-commerce, HR, diversity, operations excellence, communications, and development jobs will be moved to metro Atlanta.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Papa John’s to the strong list of internationally known U.S. companies that have chosen the Peach State for their global headquarters,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “As the Top State for Business for seven consecutive years, these leading businesses know that Georgia has what they need to continue to thrive and expand. I’m confident that Papa John’s will continue finding success in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the exceptional opportunities this brings to hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta.”

“We are pleased to welcome Papa John’s to metro Atlanta,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Papa John’s will certainly benefit from our region’s skilled talent pool, expertise in the restaurant/franchise industry, world class airport, and business-friendly environment.”

Director of Corporate Solutions & Cyber Security Kristi Brigman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on the project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.

“Papa John’s decision to open a headquarters in Georgia and expand in the state is a testament to our diverse pipeline of talent and the pro-business environment that we have fostered at both the state and local levels,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am grateful to Governor Kemp and to our economic development partners for helping us continue to deliver jobs and opportunities to Georgians.”

