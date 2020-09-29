O.W. Lee Relocating HQ, Manufacturing Operations To Kendall County, TX

O.W Lee will relocate its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations from California to Kendall County, TX. The family-owned outdoor furniture and fire pit business has purchased a 44-acre, 412,000 square-foot property located in Comfort, TX. The project is expected to create approximately 200 jobs and $24 million in total capital investment.

“We chose to relocate to Texas due to the states favorable business incentives and policies, and for the central location for shipping,” said Terri Lee Rogers, President and VP of Sales. “The San Antonio area can meet our need for high quality metalworkers and welders, and we feel we can provide a good wage and be a positive business member in this community We are very grateful to the Kendall County Commissioners for their incentive support and the Boerne Kendall County Economic Development Corporation for their assistance to our organization and consultants with the site due diligence and subsequent relocation orientation.”

O.W. Lee’s relocation deal was a collaborative effort by the Boerne Kendall County Economic Development Corporation (BKCEDC), Kendall County Commissioners, Tom Long with San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, BKCEDC Investor Russell Noll with Transwestern Realty, Ryan Boozer with Stream Realty, and Linda Burns with Wadley, Donovan Gutshaw Consulting.

“This project will provide a positive impact on the local economy by diversifying our tax base, providing new jobs for local residents and generating increased tax dollars spent in Kendall County, as well as throughout the region,” said Kathy Estes, Chair of the BKCEDC Board of Directors.

“The role of the BKCEDC is to promote business opportunities that will strengthen and grow a vibrant and diverse economic future for Kendall County,” explained Amy Story, President/CEO of the BKCEDC. “The location of O.W. Lee to Comfort, Texas will be a strong addition to Kendall County and brings a high-quality company to one of the largest buildings in the county.”

“Companies are looking to Texas and specifically Kendall County for their business location,” said Kendall County Judge Darrel Lux. “Kendall County’s strategic location, pro-business environment and desirable quality of life make us an attractive option for companies evaluating their location choices.”

County Commissioner Don Durden, who represents the Comfort area, added, “I am so pleased that a quality company like O.W. Lee has chosen to locate here in our small town. Together with recent economic developments in Kerr County, O.W. Lee’s relocation demonstrates that small, rural communities have a lot to offer, with a great quality of life being at the top of the list. I look forward to working with O.W. Lee representatives to continue developing the local economy in a thoughtful and sustainable way. “

Pending completion of improvements to the building, O.W. Lee is projecting a relocation date in the first quarter of 2021.

