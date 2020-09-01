Nobelpharma Chooses Maryland For First Overseas Subsidiary

Nobelpharma America, LLC has chosen Montgomery County, MD as the location for its first overseas subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co. Ltd. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Nobelpharma develops critical but neglected pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The company cited proximity to leading U.S. researchers, regulators and advocacy groups as its reason for choosing Maryland.

“We chose Bethesda, Maryland as Nobelpharma’s U.S. headquarters because of the proximity to the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and advocacy organizations like TS Alliance, which supports families managing tuberous sclerosis complex,” said President and CEO Yoshiki Kida. “Access to the country’s leading researchers, regulators and advocates is a key element of our success strategy, and we are glad to make Montgomery County, Maryland our new U.S. home.”

Nobelpharma develops curative drugs and medical devices for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of patients. Examples include patients suffering from tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and adductor spasmodic dysphonia.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), together with the Maryland Department of Commerce, assisted Nobelpharma with site selection, strategic introductions and county resources to assist the company in its first commercial lease at Bethesda Office Center in Bethesda, MD. The Nobelpharma office in Bethesda currently employs 11 people, with plans to expand to 20 by year end.

“Choosing Montgomery County for Nobelpharma’s first global expansion outside of Japan affirms our region’s world-class life science strengths and quality of life. Our biotech network, federal assets and highly-educated workforce will allow Nobelpharma to further its work for patients battling rare conditions,” said MCEDC President and CEO Benjamin H. Wu. “International companies have the added benefit of locating in one of the country’s most diverse regions, with rich cultural opportunities and 150 languages spoken in our local public schools.”

“The state of Maryland is proud to serve as the gateway for Nobelpharma’s entry into the United States,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “We look forward to watching the company expand its talented workforce and presence in Montgomery County in the years to come.”

Kari Luther Rosbeck, President and CEO of the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, celebrated Nobelpharma’s new location. “We are excited for Nobelpharma to be opening its U.S. headquarters in Montgomery County, which is also home to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. This proximity offers a unique opportunity for collaboration, and we look forward to providing an important perspective on the unmet treatment needs of families and individuals affected by rare diseases including tuberous sclerosis complex.”

Want to learn more about Maryland?

Considering Maryland for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Maryland economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.