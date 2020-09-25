ND Packaging Investing $45.5M In Racine County, WI

ND Packaging, a subsidiary of ND Paper, Inc. is growing in the Village of Mount Pleasant, WI. Last year, ND Paper purchased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for $15.5 million, and is making an additional investment of more than $30 million for renovations and equipment. The company plans to create up to 40 jobs at the location.

“We chose Racine County not only because of their established reputation of being a welcoming business community, but also because of the people on the local level and the relationships established,” said John Parent, ND Packaging General Manager. “We are excited for the future of the company in this region and the ability to create employment opportunities for the people here.”

In 2018, ND Paper invested $189 million into the Catalyst Paper Mill in Biron, WI. The Mount Pleasant location, located 2.5 miles from I-94 in the heart of the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, will complement the Biron plant by manufacturing corrugated boxes. Over the past month, production machinery has been shipped to and installed in the Mount Pleasant plant. The company expects to start production by the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We are excited that ND Packaging is bringing more investment and jobs to Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We look forward to working with the company to ensure its success for years to come.”

Milwaukee 7, Southeast Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization, was instrumental in attracting ND Packaging to the area, along with the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) and several partner organizations.

“We are thrilled ND Packaging has chosen southeastern Wisconsin for this significant investment,” said Rebecca Goodmanson, Manager of Corporate Attraction & Expansion at Milwaukee 7, Southeast Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization. “ND Packaging is precisely the kind of company that we want and are well-positioned to support. The company’s decision to invest and create jobs here highlights the attractiveness of our economic assets, particularly our high quality and plentiful workforce.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is providing tax incentives to the projects in both Biron and Sturtevant based on capital investment and job creation.

“Wisconsin is recognized as the national leader in paper production,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO. “The investments ND Paper has made in Wisconsin, first at the plant in Biron and now at ND Packaging, demonstrate that our state offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation in an industry that is vital to our economy.”

“We have an amazing location, a talented and diverse workforce and a community that encourages business growth and development,” said David DeGroot, President the Village of Mount Pleasant. “This is a great opportunity for our community and the state, and I look forward to seeing ND Packaging grow here.”

