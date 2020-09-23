Midwest Truck & Auto Parts To Create 150 Jobs In Indiana

Midwest Truck & Auto Parts, a supplier of aftermarket components for heavy, medium, light duty and performance automotive and truck applications, will expand its Midwest operations, locating a new facility in Lake County, IN. With its growth, the company plans to create up to 150 new jobs by the end of 2024.

“With more than 70 years in the industry and 180 employees across the country, our company is looking to the future, advancing quality products and services, becoming more flexible to meet customer demand and expectations,” said Michael Chudacoff, Midwest Truck business development manager. “As we explored options to better serve our customers, Indiana’s friendly business climate and Merrillville’s location resonated with us as the ideal place for our expanded operations.”

Midwest Truck, which has locations in California, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, and Texas, will occupy a 125,000-square-foot facility at the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads Business Park in Merrillville. The new facility will allow the company to enhance efficiencies and meet growing demand for its products. Midwest Truck plans to be fully operational in Indiana in 2021.

“Indiana’s pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce continue to attract investment from all over the country and around the world,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “It’s an exciting day as we celebrate Midwest Truck’s decision to fuel its growth in Indiana, and I’m so grateful for the company’s commitment to increasing its footprint and creating quality career opportunities in northwest Indiana.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Midwest Truck & Auto Parts Inc. up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits based on its job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. The town of Merrillville is considering additional incentives at the request of the Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance.

