Leisure Pools and Spas North America Investing $6.1M In South Carolina

Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc., will establish operations in Marion County, SC. The fiberglass in-ground pool manufacturer’s $6.1 million investment will create 200 new jobs. Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. installs quality fiberglass in-ground swimming pools, fiberglass plunge pools, fiberglass lap pools and water features throughout the country.

Located on Highway 76 in Marion, Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc.’s new facility will specialize in composite swimming pools, underground fuel tanks, water storage tanks, computer numerical control (CNC) robotic molding and other related tools. The new facility is expected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We are thrilled that Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. has chosen South Carolina for its new manufacturing facility,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Today’s announcement is another indication that companies are seeing the benefits of doing business in our state. It’s also exciting to see this company will invest and create 200 new jobs in one of our state’s rural areas.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“Today, we celebrate Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc.’s decision to establish operations in Marion County,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “Bringing new jobs to our state, this announcement is a terrific step forward for the company, our loyal workforce and the local community.”

“We are thrilled about the announcement that Leisure Pools and Spas will be moving into the former Beneteau building,” said Marion County Administrator Tim Harper. “We would like to welcome Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. to Marion County as our newest industrial partner. Most importantly, we are excited for the jobs that it will make available for those that are seeking employment.”

