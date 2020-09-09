Greenwood, Indiana Lands Milwaukee Tool's New Service Hub

Milwaukee Tool will establish a new tool service hub in Greenwood, IN, creating more than 450 new jobs by the end of 2025. Brookfield, WI-based Milwaukee Tool will invest $6.75 million to establish its new service hub to accommodate the rapid growth the company has experienced in the last several years. The manufacturer of heavy-duty power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories for the professional construction trades is leasing a 150,000-square-foot facility that will house tool repair and warehousing space. It is expected to be operational by March 2021.

This new centralized repair facility will complement the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, MI; both will act as the main axis points for the company’s service operations for users around the nation.

“As we continue to grow, it’s important that we create true partnerships that will allow us to attract, retain and recruit the best talent in the world. We are proud to partner with the city of Greenwood and the state of Indiana to grow a world-class work environment in this community,” said Steve Richman, Group President for Milwaukee Tool. “The Greenwood, Indiana, service hub will play a critical role to help improve our service response time for users.”

In addition to its new Greenwood facility, the company has manufacturing, distribution, and operations facilities in Mississippi and Wisconsin, and has grown from 1,000 employees in the U.S. 10 years ago to nearly 5,000 people today. The company is currently hiring key management and operations roles for this service hub.

“Milwaukee Tool continues to grow, and a new, centrally-located service hub here in Indiana will support the company’s increased demand and strengthen the customer experience,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Indiana’s advanced manufacturing workforce will be a key asset for this growing company, helping Milwaukee Tool provide high-quality service to its customers and contributing to its mission of continuous innovation and commitment to the trades.”

Pending approval by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will offer Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation up to $4.5 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in training grants based on the company’s plans to create up to 481 new jobs. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once employees are hired. The city of Greenwood approved additional incentives.

“We are pleased to welcome Milwaukee Tool as the most recent global brand to establish a major presence in Greenwood,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “Milwaukee Tool joins FedEx, Pitney Bowes, Amazon, Nestle Water, ULTA Beauty and several other prominent companies who have chosen Greenwood during the past decade. Greenwood’s economy is strong and growing steadily. Our quality of life improvements, low tax rates and financial stability continue to attract prestigious companies to our city. The Milwaukee Tool facility is projected to produce hundreds of skilled jobs with strong wages and benefits. Greenwood is proud to have a skilled workforce and thriving businesses in advanced manufacturing, consulting, logistics and service industries.”

