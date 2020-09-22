Free Webinar: The Labor Market In A Remote Economy

Learn best practices site selectors can use to analyze labor market trends in real time and to evaluate workforce availability before choosing a location for a major project.


Learn best practices site selectors can use to analyze labor market trends in real time and to evaluate workforce availability before choosing a location for a major project.
09/22/2020
Free Webinar: The Labor Market In A Remote Economy

Learn best practices site selectors can use to analyze labor market trends in real time and to evaluate workforce availability before choosing a location for a major project.

Free Webinar: The Labor Market In A Remote Economy

labor marketWednesday, September 23, 2020 | 1:00 pm EST

Join us tomorrow, September 23 at 1:00 pm EST for our next free webinar in the Business Facilities LiveXchange Webinar Series, “The Labor Market in a Remote Economy.”

Emsi EVP Josh Wright will crunch the latest labor market data and analyze the upheaval that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in workforce demographics as industries adapt to an increasingly remote economy. Josh will tell us whether current trends, like the diaspora of millennials out of large urban centers, will lead to long-term seismic shifts in workforce availability and regional growth potential.

Josh will also identify the best practices site selectors can use to analyze labor market trends in real time and to evaluate workforce availability before choosing a location for a major project.

Join us for this free webinar brought to you by Business Facilities LiveXchange and sponsored by Santee Cooper.

