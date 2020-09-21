Free Webinar: Are We Ready For The Drone Age?

https://businessfacilities.com/2020/09/free-webinar-are-we-ready-for-the-drone-age/
09/21/2020
Get the most up-to-date information on the state of play in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) field from someone who has a seat at the table where key decisions are made: Mark Blanks, Director of the Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership at Virginia Tech.

unmanned aerial systemsTuesday, September 22, 2020 | 10:00 am EST

Join us on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:00 am EST for our next free webinar in the Business Facilities LiveXchange Webinar Series, “Are We Ready for the Drone Age?”

Ready or not, the demand for commercialized unmanned aerial systems (a.k.a. drones) is rising like a rocket as social distancing becomes the norm, turbocharging an emerging growth sector poised to become a $70-billion industry. But the FAA is sending mixed signals on whether the Drone Age will be cleared for takeoff.

