Forward Air Investing $31.8M In Groveport, Ohio Expansion

Forward Air Corporation, an asset-light freight and logistics company, will expand its facility in Groveport, OH, investing $31.8 million and creating 50 jobs.

Forward will retain and use its existing facility in Groveport – near Rickenbacker International Airport – while also acquiring a property at 6700 Port Road. The company is investing approximately $10 million toward the acquisition of the adjacent property and approximately $22 million into the redevelopment of the industrial facility into a unique 120,000-square-foot office space that will bring 50 new full-time jobs to the Groveport campus.

“The Groveport terminal is our largest national hub, and this redevelopment project allows us to increase capacity and centralize operations,” said Forward Air Corporation President, Chairman and CEO Tom Schmitt. “The ongoing support we have received from JobsOhio and the state of Ohio has accelerated our expansion in the area. We are excited to grow our local workforce once the new campus is complete.”

Based in Greeneville, TN, Forward provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across North America. With 90 facilities located near major market airports, 12 regional sort centers and over 300 freight centers, the company has a large real estate portfolio. Since its founding in 1990, Forward has grown significantly through strategic acquisitions in various markets and has started to centralize HQ-type functions in the Columbus market.

“Since building its facility here more than two decades ago, Forward has been an integral part of Groveport’s robust logistics sector,” said Groveport Development Director Jeff Green. “The company’s strategic growth further solidifies the Columbus Region as a major player in supply chains across North America, and we look forward to working with the Forward team as they continue to bolster their workforce and operations here.”

With greater access to the U.S. market than any other major metro, the Columbus Region is a strategic location for the movement of goods. More than 4,400 logistics establishments employing over 83,000 employees thrive on Columbus’ ultra-modern interstate highway system, including third-party logistics companies and multiple rail terminals. Groveport is located in Franklin County, which is home to an estimated 1.3 million residents.

“Along with our partners at the Development Services Agency, we welcome Forward Air Corporation’s continued growth in Ohio,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Forward’s investment is more evidence that Ohio is an ideal location to establish and secure supply chains, demonstrating Ohio is ready to lead in our nation’s economic recovery and long-term growth.”

Want to learn more about Ohio corporate expansion?

Considering Ohio for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Ohio economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.