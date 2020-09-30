Eight Companies Investing $71M In Huntsville Metro

New economic development projects will bring 510 new jobs and more than $71 million in investment to Alabama’s Huntsville metro area community, according to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. The eight companies undertaking the projects have expanded or located in the Huntsville metro area during 2020, but have not previously announced their growth plans.

“We want to celebrate every expansion, but this year, it has been challenging to do that in a safe way,” said Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. “These companies are important to our community and to the people they employ, and we want to recognize their growth.”

Companies that have expanded or located in the Huntsville area this year include:

Dynetics is adding up to 200 new jobs associated with weapon development work and has hired hundreds of people this year in support of the Human Landing System and other projects, bringing its local employment to 2,740.

Torch Technologies has had two recent expansion projects totaling 120 jobs and $32.3 million in investment. The first project was the construction of the Technology Integration and Prototyping Center, a two-story office space with an attached 10,000-square-foot high-bay facility.

Invariant Corporation, a Huntsville-based engineering services and software development company, is creating 23 new jobs with investment of $430,000. A new 92,000-square-foot facility should be complete next summer.

Nippon Express USA is locating on the campus of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A. Within the next two years, Nippon Express, a logistics company, will hire 101 employees and invest $19.1 million.

Other companies that have added jobs and investment in the Huntsville area this year are Aldez, Palco, Ridgeview Industries, and TriRx Pharmaceutical Services.

According to the chamber, new projects, expansions, and increased scope of previously announced projects so far in 2020 will generate 852 new jobs and more than $1 billion in new capital investment in the Huntsville metro area.

“With COVID-19, this has certainly been a challenging year, but in spite of all that is happening, Huntsville still continues to see job growth in all parts of our city,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Whether it’s Torch Technologies in South Huntsville, Dynetics in Cummings Research Park, or TriRx in Chase Industrial Park, there are buildings going up and sites being delivered.

“When you combine that with the ongoing work at North Huntsville Industrial Park with Facebook and Toyota and the numerous projects at Mazda Toyota, it’s a remarkable statement to the resiliency of the Huntsville market and its industries,” he added.

Officials in the county and Huntsville have continued to work to bring new and innovative business and industry to the community while also supporting expansions among industry partners, according to Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong.

“Our diverse economy continues to be robust year after year. With a focus on workforce development the future of the Rocket City and Redstone Arsenal will continue to drive the economy of Alabama and southern Tennessee,” said Strong.

