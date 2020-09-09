Deluxe To Create More Than 700 Jobs In Sandy Springs, Georgia

Fortune 1000 business technology company Deluxe will establish a new office complex along with a FinTech and Customer Innovation Center in the City of Sandy Springs, GA. Deluxe will create 709 new jobs and invest more than $10 million in the metro Atlanta project.

“The Deluxe Payments and FinTech businesses are growing rapidly, even during a global pandemic,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe Barry C. McCarthy. “Metro Atlanta is a global FinTech and payments industry capital, so it is the right place to expand our business. We are pleased to tap into the deep FinTech talent pool, industry coalitions, business-friendly environment, and supportive university system in the region.”

The new offices will be located at 5565 Glenridge Connector in Atlanta. Job opportunities will be focused on software development, product and program management, innovation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

“Georgia is a global leader in FinTech and payments, and the Deluxe expansion is a welcome addition to the state’s first-class ecosystem of industry leaders,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I’m excited for the new opportunities that Deluxe will provide to the talented and hardworking Georgians in Sandy Springs and metro Atlanta.”

Founded more than a century ago, Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company that provides products and services to small businesses, financial institutions, and enterprise clients of all sizes. Deluxe solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. From payments, cloud and data solutions, promotional solutions and checks, Deluxe platforms serve more than 4.5 million small businesses and 4,000 financial institutions, processing $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of Corporate Solutions and Cyber Security Kristi Brigman represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Select Fulton, the Sandy Springs Development Authority, and Georgia Power.

“Deluxe’s decision to establish their FinTech Innovation Center and service offices in Atlanta is a testament to the region’s thriving FinTech community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Investments in workforce and talent development across our university systems, led by Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, the General Assembly, and our economic development partners have consistently created opportunities for Georgians as Fortune 1000 companies continue to follow our strong talent pipeline and invest in Georgia.”

“Sandy Springs is the epicenter for financial services and innovative companies because of our convenient access to locations across the metro as well as to top talent,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul. “We are delighted to welcome Deluxe to our community.”

“Our strong talent base and quality communities continue to draw technology-centric operations to Fulton County,” said Chairman Robb Pitts of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “This announcement is a tribute to how Fulton County has become a leader in the FinTech sector nationally.”

“Barry McCarthy has been an integral force in metro Atlanta’s FinTech community through the years,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The decision to locate Deluxe’s new FinTech and Customer Innovation Center and office complex here demonstrates Barry’s commitment to our region and highlights our continued reputation as a FinTech leader.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Business Facilities naming Atlanta as the nation’s No. 1 Tech Hub. The state continues to outpace the national average in both attracting and educating tech talent. In 2018, the Georgia FinTech Academy, which McCarthy played a key role in establishing, was officially launched. This collaborative talent development program between the state’s FinTech industry and the University System of Georgia gives students specialized educational experiences needed to enter the FinTech sector, regardless of where they live in the state or the college they attend.

