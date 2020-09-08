Curative Creating More Than 300 Jobs In Pflugerville, Texas

Curative, Inc. plans to open its third lab facility in the U.S. in Pflugerville, TX. The facility will provide coronavirus testing and will begin the first roll-out of mobile testing kiosks in Texas with a self-administered oral fluid swab, according to Amy Madison, Executive Director, Pflugerville Community Development Corporation (PCDC).

“We were fortunate to work with Opportunity Austin and find a home for Curative, Inc., who is delivering a fast, safe, and painless sample collection method for Texas residents,” said Madison. “The company selected our area to access a capable workforce with plans to hire their first 150 technicians and healthcare workers in the next few weeks in order to process 10,000 samples daily.”

Curative, Inc. has lab facilities in Washington, DC and Los Angeles, CA. The company’s expansion in Texas will include hiring more than 300 workers to provide immediate response to COVID-19 testing needed throughout the state. In July, Curative Inc. began providing the new self-administered oral fluid testing to the City of Pflugerville during the free walk-up testing site at Pflugerville Pfield.

“Once again Pflugerville is on the forefront with the fight against COVID-19, as Curative Inc brings their new kiosk technology and laboratory to Pflugerville to increase COVID-19 testing, expedite result availability and create jobs in our community,” said Mayor Victor Gonzales.

The new process was developed by the company as an alternative to nasal or nasopharyngeal swab testing for COVID-19 and emphasizes fast turnaround times of 24-48 hours, according to company officials.

“We are proud to bring our third laboratory to Pflugerville to support COVID-19 testing locally and to improve testing capacity for the entire state. The great workforce, location, and community partnership opportunities made Pflugerville an easy choice for expanding our laboratory operations,” said Fred Turner, CEO and Co-Founder of Curative Inc.

While at the drive thru, kiosk or mobile van, individuals are instructed to cough three times and then run a swab on the inside of their cheeks for 20 seconds. Once complete, the patient seals their sample and deposits it into the indicated container, the patient will receive test results within 24 to 48 hours. The entire Curative test is done without having to come into close contact with others, therefore eliminating the need for PPE changes.

To date, Curative has processed more than 4 million samples nationwide and is scaling to test 1 million samples per week. Curative provides an end-to-end testing solution, from sourcing of materials and kit distribution, training healthcare workers for test deployment, processing samples in the laboratory, and sending patient results.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.