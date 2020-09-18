Ariat Investing $40M In New Fort Worth, TX Regional Headquarters

Ariat International, Inc. will establish a new regional distribution hub and corporate office that will serve as its western U.S. regional headquarters in Fort Worth, TX. The new regional office will create 75 new jobs and $40 million in capital investment.

Ariat designs, manufactures, and sells high quality performance equestrian footwear and apparel, including English and Western riding boots, work boots, and casual footwear.

“Ariat started as a brand built for the outdoors – for people riding horses, working the land, and who love and identify with an outdoor, rugged lifestyle,” said Ariat’s Co-Founder and CEO Beth Cross. “We’re intentional about the categories we grow into, and are dedicated to bringing the innovation and quality of our products to the world’s essential workers in the most demanding jobs and trades.”

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $750,000 has been extended to Ariat International, Inc. Administered by the Economic Development and Tourism Division within the Office of the Governor, the TEF helps to strengthen the state’s economy and attract new jobs to communities across the state.

“The Texas model of low taxes, reasonable regulations, and workforce investment continues to attract exceptional companies like Ariat that will ensure the Lone Star State remains a global economic powerhouse,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas has a long and storied tradition of ranching, farming, and equestrian sports, and we are proud to build upon that legacy by welcoming Ariat to Fort Worth. Like Texas, Ariat is committed to innovation and excellence, and I look forward to working together to bring more jobs and greater economic prosperity to Fort Worth and the entire state of Texas.”

“Fort Worth is excited to welcome Ariat to Texas, as the company joins our community for its latest expansion,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “This project represents a strong partnership between the state and local communities focused on creating new jobs and attracting new companies and relocations as we work to bolster the Texas economy.”

“We are grateful to all of our partners with the City of Fort Worth and the State of Texas for their collaboration in bringing Ariat International’s western regional headquarters and distribution center to our region,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “A company of this caliber brings high-paying jobs to our region, which is part of the mission of the Texas Enterprise Fund.”

“Texas is the perfect home for a boot-maker – not just because boots are a part of our culture but because Texas remains committed to a hospitable business environment that allows companies to grow and succeed,” said Senator Jane Nelson. “This announcement is yet another sign of Texas’ economic strength and resiliency.”

“Ariat International, Inc.’s expansion to Texas is exciting news and reflects the strong business and economic climate of our state and the North Texas region,” said Representative Tan Parker. “Texas was built upon our western heritage, and Ariat’s successful leadership in the western and equestrian industry honors our past and captures the future of our growing and extremely diverse manufacturing base. I am thrilled to see their global footprint expand right here in the great city of Fort Worth and the Denton County area.”

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.