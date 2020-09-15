Aphena Pharma Solutions Investing $21M In Tennessee Expansion

Aphena Pharma Solutions, LLC will expand its Cookeville, TN operations and create 160 new jobs over the next five years. The pharmaceutical packaging company will invest $21 million to renovate and retrofit an existing facility in Cookeville. The 500,000-square-foot renovated facility will allow Aphena to consolidate two of its three Putnam County locations while accommodating future growth areas in biologic packaging, cold chain storage, and 3PL distribution services.

“Aphena is thrilled to be expanding our operations and service offerings in Putnam County and the great state of Tennessee,” said Shawn Reilley, CEO of Aphena Pharma Solutions. “We are a dedicated cGMP manufacturing and packaging company serving the world’s leading healthcare manufacturers. Our centralized location is ideal for national distribution, and our company will service our customers with the highest level of expertise and care.”

Aphena Pharma Solutions specializes in contract packaging and manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Cookeville since 2002, Aphena employs more than 400 people in Putnam County.

“We strive to create a business-friendly environment that ensures the growth and success of existing Tennessee companies,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We’re grateful for Aphena Pharma Solutions’ ongoing commitment to Tennessee and the additional 160 jobs that will be created in Putnam County as a result of this project.”

“Tennessee’s healthcare industry has seen a 15 percent growth in employment over the past five years, which would not be possible without the many successful companies that choose to operate in our state,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We thank Aphena Pharma Solutions’ for its commitment to create more than 150 new family wage jobs in the Upper Cumberland.”

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 11 economic development projects in Putnam County, totaling nearly 2,000 job commitments and more than $258 million in capital investment.

“The expansion of Aphena Pharma Solutions in a time of such uncertainty shows the faith they have in Putnam County as a sound investment,” said Randy Porter, Putnam County Mayor. “There is a strong history between this company and our community, and we look forward to the impact we will continue to see, as a result of Aphena Pharma being in Putnam County. This announcement showcases our community’s resilience, as we recover from the tornado disaster of March 3 and the effects of the pandemic. I’m very proud of our team and all the hard work involved to make this day possible.”

“The expansion of Aphena Pharma Solutions is a great representation of our community’s resilience,” said Ricky Shelton, City of Cookeville Mayor. “The company will take a building that has been underutilized and bring high-skilled, high-wage jobs that will help as we recover from what has been a challenging year. The City of Cookeville thanks Aphena Pharma Solutions for its commitment to our community and our citizens. We look forward to many years of celebrating this partnership.”

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.