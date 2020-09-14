Amazon Hiring 100,000 New Employees Across U.S., Canada

In September alone, Amazon will open 100 new operations buildings — including fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sortation centers and other sites.


09/14/2020
Amazon continues to add jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network as it expands its footprint to serve customers in their communities. The company is hiring an additional 100,000 regular employees throughout the U.S. and Canada, on top of the 33,000 Corporate and Technology jobs announced last week. The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, and in select cities Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”

Amazon jobs
(Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has already opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada in 2020 to serve customers.

States with the most new jobs include:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S across its corporate offices and operations sites, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation.

