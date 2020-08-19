Zinus USA Investing $108M In First U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Zinus USA, Inc. will develop its first North American advanced manufacturing facility in McDonough, GA. The rapidly growing e-commerce mattress and furniture company will invest $108 million and create 804 jobs in Henry County.

“As we continue to grow into new markets and expand our own vertical integration capabilities, establishing our first-ever production center in the U.S. is a critical step in our evolution as a global business,” said Keith Reynolds, president at Zinus USA. “Georgia was a natural choice when considering the location for our new facility, and we’re proud to bring new jobs to the hardworking community in Henry County. Not only will this investment ensure we can better serve partners like Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, and Costco, but it will allow us to continue delivering high-value products at affordable prices to our loyal customers for years to come.”

With over 40 years of experience in the home furnishings industry, Zinus has expanded to 20 countries across the globe and plans to continue growing its international footprint in the coming years. Zinus has several distribution centers across the U.S., but this project marks the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility. The company’s other manufacturing facilities are located in Indonesia and China. Renowned for its expertly engineered products, Zinus infuses natural ingredients including green tea, olive oil, and charcoal into its mattresses and home furniture.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Zinus to Georgia today,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I know this international company with a strong worldwide reach will feel right at home in Henry County. Georgia greatly appreciates their investment and I’m confident that, thanks to our unmatched logistics network and pro-business environment, their business will find new opportunities to succeed as they begin operations in McDonough.”

Through its investment, one of the largest in Georgia since the start of the new fiscal year, Zinus will bring hundreds of good paying advanced manufacturing jobs to the area. The new manufacturing facility is expected to open in the first half of 2021, and will also serve as a U.S. distribution center for the company.

“We are delighted that Zinus has selected Henry County for their first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility. This partnership further demonstrates that Henry County is a destination for global commerce,” said Chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners and member of GDEcD’s Board of Directors June Wood. “Henry County’s growing e-commerce presence contributed greatly to our success in attracting Zinus and other advanced manufacturers who sell their products through e-commerce marketplaces.”

“We are extremely excited that Zinus has chosen Henry County as the home for its first North American manufacturing facility,” said Henry County Development Authority Chairman Pierre Clements. “Zinus’ decision to choose Henry highlights the value of our skilled workforce, established industry companies, and robust logistics network.”

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

“We’re thrilled that Zinus has chosen to build their very first U.S. manufacturing facility in Georgia, and it is another example of our state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’d like to thank our economic development partners in Henry County, Georgia Quick Start for their unmatched workforce training programs, and global companies like Zinus for continuing to invest in our state and provide great jobs for Georgians. We are proud to have Zinus join the diverse family of international companies that call Georgia home.”

Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract global businesses like Zinus. The state’s strength across multiple manufacturing sectors resulted in a GDP of $64.7 billion in 2019, and the Georgia Department of Labor estimated that there were 385,300 manufacturing jobs in the state as of June 2020.

