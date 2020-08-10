There’s Still Time To Invest In Qualified Opportunity Zones

By the BF Staff

From the July/August 2020 Issue

When first introduced, federal Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ) provided a new hope for economically distressed neighborhoods in the U.S. The federal program was created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) to stimulate the economic development and job creation in low-income neighborhoods through the use of long-term private investments.

There are now designated QOZs in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories based on blocks of low-income areas by census tract that were submitted by each state or territory and certified by the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

The goal of the program is two-fold: (1) investment in a QOZ will revitalize the impoverished area’s economy and, (2) if a taxpayer invests eligible gain into a Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF), and meets several other requirements regarding the type of assets held by such QOF in the Opportunity Zone, then the taxpayer will be eligible for preferential tax treatment. The preferential tax treatment for taxpayers who invest in QOZs can include deferral on the initial gain invested in the QOF, partial reduction in deferred gain and exclusion of gain from investment in the QOF.

While the QOF program got off to a fast start, several issues had started to appear before the COVID-19 pandemic became wide-spread in the U.S. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released several revenue rulings and final regulations in December; however, many questions remained causing some investors to remain cautious about investing in QOFs.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused major shutdowns in March, many investors turned their focus away from QOFs and back to making sure that their primary businesses and assets would survive in a volatile economy. Since March, there has been a sharp drop in the equity market, a freeze of commercial real estate investment and also a decline in asset values and capital gains which could have otherwise been invested in QOZs. Novogradac has reported that QOZ vehicles have raised about $10 billion; initial estimates had projected that QOZs would tap into nearly $6 trillion of capital gains.

While COVID-19 effectively slowed down the momentum of QOZs, the IRS is providing relief for investors and renewing hope through Notice 2020-39, which was issued on June 4. Part III of the notice extends deadlines for QOZ investors. Here’s an overview of the requirements that have been relaxed, and how this may impact the QOZ program:

180 Day Investment Period. Requirement for QOF Investors under Section 1400Z-2(a)(1)(A): Notice 2020-23 extended the original April 15, 2020 deadline to July 15, 2020, if the last day of the investment period would have ended on April 1, 2020 and before July 15, 2020. However, Notice 2020-39 extended the deadline from July 15, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2020, if the last day of the investment period would have ended on or after April 1, 2020, and before December 31, 2020. This extension is crucial for QOF investors because it removes the 180-day requirement and introduces a year-end deadline, which may create an influx of new investments.

Requirement for QOF Investors under Section 1400Z-2(a)(1)(A): Notice 2020-23 extended the original April 15, 2020 deadline to July 15, 2020, if the last day of the investment period would have ended on April 1, 2020 and before July 15, 2020. However, Notice 2020-39 extended the deadline from July 15, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2020, if the last day of the investment period would have ended on or after April 1, 2020, and before December 31, 2020. This extension is crucial for QOF investors because it removes the 180-day requirement and introduces a year-end deadline, which may create an influx of new investments. 90 Percent Asset Test for QOFs. Relaxed for 2020 under Section 1400Z-2(d)(1): Notice 2020-39 provides that any failure by a QOF to satisfy the 90 percent asset test during the period of April 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, will be automatically treated as having met the reasonable cause standard for avoiding penalties, thus rendering such penalties inapplicable for 2020. Any failure to meet such threshold will be disregarded for purposes of determining whether the QOF satisfies the requirements for qualifying as a QOF and whether investments in the QOF constitute qualifying investments. This relief is automatic and the taxpayer does not need to call or write to the IRS to receive such treatment. However, the taxpayer must complete all lines on Form 8996 filed regarding each affected taxable year, except that taxpayer should place a 0 in Part IV, Line 8. This relief will provide more time and opportunities for QOFs to comply with the 90 percent asset test requirement.

Relaxed for 2020 under Section 1400Z-2(d)(1): Notice 2020-39 provides that any failure by a QOF to satisfy the 90 percent asset test during the period of April 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, will be automatically treated as having met the reasonable cause standard for avoiding penalties, thus rendering such penalties inapplicable for 2020. Any failure to meet such threshold will be disregarded for purposes of determining whether the QOF satisfies the requirements for qualifying as a QOF and whether investments in the QOF constitute qualifying investments. This relief is automatic and the taxpayer does not need to call or write to the IRS to receive such treatment. However, the taxpayer must complete all lines on Form 8996 filed regarding each affected taxable year, except that taxpayer should place a 0 in Part IV, Line 8. This relief will provide more time and opportunities for QOFs to comply with the 90 percent asset test requirement. 30-month substantial improvement period has been extended by nine months: Notice 2020-39 disregards the period beginning April 1, 2020, and ending December 31, 2020, for determining any 30-month substantial improvement period. The 30-month substantial improvement period is tolled during those nine months.

Notice 2020-39 disregards the period beginning April 1, 2020, and ending December 31, 2020, for determining any 30-month substantial improvement period. The 30-month substantial improvement period is tolled during those nine months. 31-month working capital safe harbor period has been extended up to 24 additional months: This relief essentially provides at least 55 months of flexibility and time that was not expected in the original plans of the program. The extension applies to all QOZ businesses holding working capital assets intended to be covered by the working capital safe harbor before Dec. 31, 2020.

This relief essentially provides at least 55 months of flexibility and time that was not expected in the original plans of the program. The extension applies to all QOZ businesses holding working capital assets intended to be covered by the working capital safe harbor before Dec. 31, 2020. 12-month reinvestment period of QOFs has been extended up to 12 additional months, if: the initial 12-month period was in effect on Jan. 20, 2020, the QOF otherwise meets the requirements of the 12-month reinvestment period and the QOF invests the proceeds in the manner originally intended before Jan. 20, 2020.

While COVID-19 is having a substantial impact on the economy and most businesses, it has also provided some unique opportunities with respect to QOFs. During the pandemic, many investors chose to sell assets to maintain their business operations or their personal lifestyle. Such sales are likely to have caused the realization of long-and short-term capital gains.

If a client has sold assets to provide liquidity, they may be able to invest the built-in gains into a QOF to alleviate some of the tax impact of the sale. In addition to reducing the built-in gain realized from the sale of capital assets, a properly vetted QOF may provide a better return for investors given the current economic environment. If invested properly and left in the QOF for a certain period of time, investors could see as much as a 15 percent increase in basis and tax-free growth within the QOF. Even if the growth never materializes, a 15-percent ROI through the increase in basis is not an insignificant return.

The sale of assets in order to survive the impact of COVID-19 will likely present unique opportunities in the real estate market—especially those in and surrounding QOZs. With many businesses forced to shut down and real estate markets on the edge of a pullback, properties available for redevelopment within QOZs may start to become more accessible. If properties within the QOZs are bought and redeveloped by a QOF as required by the program, the goal of the program—to revitalize certain economically distressed areas—may become a reality even faster. QOFs may ultimately be a great way for investors to help rebuild the areas hard hit from COVID-19 related issues. [By Christopher Steele and Jasmin Severino Hernandez, Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Trust and Estates Practice.]

