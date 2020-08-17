T-Mobile Will Create Up To 500 New Jobs In Virginia

T-Mobile US, Inc. will relocate one of its Customer Experience Centers to a former Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, VA. The relocation will bring $30 million in new investment to the facility, retain approximately 800 jobs, and create up to 500 new jobs, bringing the wireless network operator’s total employment at the facility to approximately 1,300 full-time employees.

“T-Mobile loves being a part of the Richmond community and now, as we are taking our ‘Un-carrier’ focus on customer service and experience to the next level, we’re thrilled to make this investment to stay here for the long term!” said Callie Field, T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care. “Delivering T-Mobile’s Team of Experts or TEX model is all about people taking care of people, so we’re always looking to add rock stars to our workforce. This relocated Customer Experience Center will allow us to add up to 500 more employees to our squad, and we’re excited that we will be able to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer!”

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile employed more than 1,300 throughout Virginia prior to its merger with Sprint and has since added more than 1,000 employees as the companies have integrated.

“T-Mobile has been a valued employer and partner to the Commonwealth for many years, and we are proud that the company has chosen to grow its Customer Experience Center in Henrico County,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “T-Mobile’s decision to add 500 employees to its workforce is a testament to the quality of the greater Richmond region’s talent. We thank the company for its commitment to the Commonwealth, and look forward to its continued success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $826,350 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project. T-Mobile is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“As one of the biggest mobile telecommunication companies in the country with a large Virginia presence, T-Mobile continues to be a great asset to the Commonwealth’s economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s dedication to customer care and to providing quality, well-paid jobs is exemplary, and we appreciate T-Mobile’s continued confidence in Henrico County and Virginia.”

Want to learn more about Virginia corporate expansion?

Considering Virginia for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.